Police are unsure of the motive behind the killings in West Jefferson, Ohio, on Monday evening

Multiple People Killed in Ohio Shooting: 'Things Like This Don't Happen' Here, Police Say

Multiple people were found dead after a shooting in a small Ohio town Monday evening.

Police in West Jefferson received a 911 call at about 5:30 p.m. local time from a passerby and reportedly arrived to find one person dead outside an apartment and three people fatally shot inside, according to local outlet WBNS. The village of West Jefferson is just under 20 miles west of Columbus.

Police believe the shooting likely occurred sometime between 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., according to WSYX.

The exact number of people killed or injured hasn't been confirmed by authorities, however. West Jefferson Police Chief Christopher Floyd told reporters later Monday night that they "found multiple victims," according to The Columbus Dispatch.

No suspect or motive was identified amid the ongoing investigation. The names of the victims have not yet been released, the outlet reports.

"We don't know at this point if it was a robbery gone bad or what it was," said Floyd, per the Dispatch, adding, "This is a dead-end street. It curves around to a business [at the end of the street]. There's no other way in or out, so it's not like there's a car randomly driving down the street."

Floyd added, "Things like this just don't happen in West Jefferson, or don't happen in small towns."

The police chief told WSYX it had been years since there was a murder in West Jefferson.