At Least 15 Dead After Mass Shooting at a Bar in South Africa

"You can see that a high caliber firearm was used and it was shooting randomly," the local authorities said in a statement

At least 15 people have been killed and several left injured following a mass shooting at a bar in Soweto, South Africa, multiple outlets report.

Police are looking into reports that a group of men arrived in a minibus taxi before entering the tavern and opening fire at the scene just after midnight on Sunday, The Associated Press reports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The men were armed with rifles and 9 mm pistols and started shooting "randomly" at the patrons in the bar near Johannesburg, Gauteng province, CNN reports that authorities said in a statement.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed/AP/Shutterstock (13025291a) Woman weeps at the scene of an overnight bar shooting in Soweto, South Africa, . A mass shooting at a tavern in Johannesburg's Soweto township has killed 15 people and left others in critical condition, according to police. Police say they are investigating reports that a group of men arrived in a minibus taxi and opened fire on some of the patrons at the bar shortly after midnight Sunday Bar Shooting, Soweto, South Africa - 10 Jul 2022 Credit: Shiraaz Mohamed/AP/Shutterstock

A total of 23 people were reportedly shot in the attack, according to officials, and 15 of them were confirmed dead as of Sunday morning. A few others who were injured are being treated at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, per AP.

"The primary investigation suggests that these people were enjoying themselves here, in a licensed tavern operating within the right hours," Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela told the AP.

"All of a sudden they heard some gunshots, that is when people tried to run out of the tavern. We don't have the full details at the moment of what is the motive, and why they were targeting these people," he continued.

"You can see that a high caliber firearm was used and it was shooting randomly. You can see that every one of those people were struggling to get out of the tavern."

A team of from the forensic pathology service carry on a stretcher a victim's body towards their vehicle at a crime scene in Soweto, South Africa, on July 10, 2022. - Fourteen people were killed during a shootout in a bar in Soweto police said on July 10, 2022. Police lieutenant Elias Mawela said that they were called in the early hours in the morning, around 12:30am after the shooting overnight Saturday and Sunday. When police arrived at the scene, 12 people were confirmed dead. 11 others were taken to hospital with wounds but two later died, raising the death toll to 14. (Photo by Ihsaan HAFFEJEE / AFP) (Photo by IHSAAN HAFFEJEE/AFP via Getty Images) Credit: IHSAAN HAFFEJEE/AFP via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Mawela noted it was challenging to identify the suspects due to the area being very dark. Authorities are still searching for the men.

Gauteng police did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Meanwhile, four others were pronounced dead after being shot inside a bar in a separate incident at Sweetwaters in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday evening, according to CNN.

A relative of one of the 14 victims shot dead in a tavern in Soweto reacts next to the crime scene in Soweto on July 10, 2022. - Fourteen people were killed during a shootout in a bar in Soweto police said on July 10, 2022. Police lieutenant Elias Mawela said that they were called in the early hours in the morning, around 12:30am after the shooting overnight Saturday and Sunday. When police arrived at the scene, 12 people were confirmed dead. 11 others were taken to hospital with wounds but two later died, raising the death toll to 14. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP) (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET/AFP via Getty Images) Credit: EMMANUEL CROSET/AFP via Getty

Police said two men entered the tavern and "randomly opened fire" at the patrons. As a result, 12 people were shot and the unidentified suspects were still at large.

In a statement, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanaz, the provincial commissioner said, "The team will be working around the clock to track down and bring to book those responsible for this shooting."

RELATED: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Assassinated While Giving Campaign Speech

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa offered his condolences to the family of the victims of both shootings on Sunday.

"As a nation, we cannot allow violent criminals to terrorize us in this way, regardless of where such incidents may occur," Ramaphosa said in a statement, per the BBC.