At Least 15 Dead After Mass Shooting at a Bar in South Africa
At least 15 people have been killed and several left injured following a mass shooting at a bar in Soweto, South Africa, multiple outlets report.
Police are looking into reports that a group of men arrived in a minibus taxi before entering the tavern and opening fire at the scene just after midnight on Sunday, The Associated Press reports.
The men were armed with rifles and 9 mm pistols and started shooting "randomly" at the patrons in the bar near Johannesburg, Gauteng province, CNN reports that authorities said in a statement.
A total of 23 people were reportedly shot in the attack, according to officials, and 15 of them were confirmed dead as of Sunday morning. A few others who were injured are being treated at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, per AP.
"The primary investigation suggests that these people were enjoying themselves here, in a licensed tavern operating within the right hours," Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela told the AP.
"All of a sudden they heard some gunshots, that is when people tried to run out of the tavern. We don't have the full details at the moment of what is the motive, and why they were targeting these people," he continued.
"You can see that a high caliber firearm was used and it was shooting randomly. You can see that every one of those people were struggling to get out of the tavern."
Mawela noted it was challenging to identify the suspects due to the area being very dark. Authorities are still searching for the men.
Gauteng police did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.
Meanwhile, four others were pronounced dead after being shot inside a bar in a separate incident at Sweetwaters in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday evening, according to CNN.
Police said two men entered the tavern and "randomly opened fire" at the patrons. As a result, 12 people were shot and the unidentified suspects were still at large.
In a statement, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanaz, the provincial commissioner said, "The team will be working around the clock to track down and bring to book those responsible for this shooting."
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa offered his condolences to the family of the victims of both shootings on Sunday.
"As a nation, we cannot allow violent criminals to terrorize us in this way, regardless of where such incidents may occur," Ramaphosa said in a statement, per the BBC.
The tragedies come after 22 teenagers were found dead inside a bar in East London, South Africa, last month, where their cause of death remains a mystery.