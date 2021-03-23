Multiple People Killed Including Police Officer After Shooting at Boulder Supermarket King Soopers

Law enforcement officials currently have a "person of interest in custody," according to Boulder Police Department Commander Kerry Yamaguchi

A shooting at a Boulder, Colorado, grocery store on Monday afternoon has left multiple people dead, including a law enforcement officer, according to officials.

Police received reports of an active shooter at King Soopers located at 3600 Table Mesa Drive around 2:30 p.m. local time, the Boulder Police Department Commander Kerry Yamaguchi said in a press conference.

Yamaguchi did not confirm exactly how many people were killed during the shooting saying, "We don't know how many [are dead], we're still processing the scene."

"We had a very tragic incident today here at the King Soopers. There was loss of life. We had multiple people who were killed in this incident and I'm sorry to have to report that one of them was a Boulder police officer," Yamaguchi told reporters.

Yamaguchi added that "there is no ongoing public threat" and police have a "person of interest in custody."

According to Yamaguchi, the suspect "was injured during the incident, and is currently being treated for their injuries."

He is the only person authorities have confirmed was injured.

An investigation is ongoing and the scene is still being process, police said.

According to CNN, a news helicopter was able to capture video of a shirtless man with what appeared to be blood on his arm and right leg taken by police from the supermarket in handcuffs and loaded into an ambulance.

It's unclear if the man was involved in the shooting.

A shopper who was inside the King Soopers when gunfire broke told The Denver Post the shooter entered the building, "let off a couple of shots, then was silent, and then he let off a couple more."

"He wasn't spraying," the witness said.

Another witness told KCNC-TV that they heard "15 to 20" gunshots within a matter of seconds.

Rep. Joe Neguse, who represents Boulder, said in a statement that he is praying for the community and "all of the first responders and law enforcements responding to this terrible incident."

"Words can do no justice to the tragedy that has unfolded this afternoon," Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver tweeted. "Our community will soon grieve our losses, and begin our healing. Our brave police officers and first responders have the gratitude of our entire city.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis also released a statement in the wake of the incident, writing on Twitter, "Like my fellow Coloradans, I am closely watching unfolding events at King Soopers in Boulder. My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy."

"My heart is breaking as we watch this unspeakable event unfold in our Boulder community. We are making every public safety resource available to assist the Boulder County Sheriff's Department as they work to secure the store" Polis said in a follow-up statement. "I'm incredibly grateful to the brave men and women who have responded to the scene to help the victims of this senseless tragedy."

Polis continued, "This is very much an active situation and we continue to monitor very closely. We ask for your patience as law enforcement works tirelessly to secure the site. Right now, the biggest priority is to let local law enforcement and the City of Boulder do their work to ensure the safety of those involved."

"Our hearts are broken over this senseless act of violence," said Kelli McGannon, a spokesperson for King Soopers, at the news conference.

A spokesperson for Kroger, who owns the King Soopers chain, tells PEOPLE in a statement, "We are horrified and deeply saddened by the senseless violence that occurred at our King Soopers store located on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder, CO."