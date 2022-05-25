The cousins were in the same class at Robb Elementary School when a gunman opened fire

2 Sets of Cousins Were Killed in Texas School Shooting: 'May Your Passing Not Be in Vain'

The archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia-Siller, comforts families outside the Civic Center following a deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Hours after a gunman entered Robb Elementary School and killed 21 people Tuesday afternoon, several parents in Uvalde, Texas, received the horrific news that their children had died in the attack.

But for four households, the grief went beyond losing a child: Two sets of cousins were in the classroom where the gunman opened fire, doubling the pain for the families involved.

Jailah Nicole Sigulero, 10, and Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10, were in the same class when their lives were cut tragically short — exactly one week after the cousins had both lost their grandfather.

Jailah loved to dance and loved TikTok videos; Jayce was a comedian who always had a smile on his face.

For Jailah's family, the loss is tinged with questions of "what if?"

"Jailah didn't want to go to school yesterday," her grandmother Linda Gonzales told The Daily Beast on Wednesday. "That's what her momma was really upset about last night: 'If only I had let her stay home.'"

"They were nothing but loving baby angels, always had a smile on their face just full of life," their cousin said in a statement to ABC News. "I can't believe this happened to our angels."

Cousins Annabell Rodriguez and Jackie Cazares, both 10, were also killed in the attack, leaving behind a devastated family that now will plan for two funerals.

"My heart is scattered," the girls' aunt, Polly Flores, wrote on Facebook. "Today my two beautiful nieces Jackie and Annabell were taken away from us too soon. Love you my baby girls. Till we meet again."

In his own Facebook post, Jackie's father, Jacinto Cazares, also expressed his devastation.

"My baby girl has been taken away from my family and I," he wrote. "We're devastated in ways I hope no one ever goes through. Taken out of arms and lives, in this freaking cowardly way, so young, so innocent, full of life and love. It hurts us to our souls."

"May your passing not be in vain," Cazares continued. "Something will be done, I promise you. Be in peace with the rest of the angels, sweetheart. Daddy, Mom, Sister, Brother and the whole family are going to miss you forever. Baby girl we all love you with all our hearts. Rest in peace, my Babygirl."