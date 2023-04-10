5 Killed, 6 Injured After Mass Shooting in Downtown Louisville, Police Confirm

The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed that there are multiple casualties after an "active aggressor" situation in downtown Louisville, Ky.

By
Published on April 10, 2023 09:59 AM
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
Police tape. Photo: Getty

Five people are dead after a mass shooting took place in downtown Louisville.

Five people were killed and six were injured, including a police officer, on Monday morning that took place at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky., Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey confirmed in a brief press conference.

Around 8:30 a.m. (local time), authorities received a call about an active shooter in the area, Humphrey said. When they arrived on the scene, shots were still being fired. Humphrey confirmed that the shooter — who has not been identified — is now deceased.

"We are confirming reports of an active aggressor in the 300 block of East Main," LMPD said in a statement on Monday morning. "Please stay out of the area. There are multiple casualties."

"LMPD has confirmed a shooting situation in downtown Louisville with multiple casualties," Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear tweeted on Monday morning. "I am headed there now. Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville."

Monday's shooting was two weeks after three children and three adults were killed during a mass shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville. (The Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more people are shot.)

Authorities are asking anyone who has information regarding the Louisville shooting to please call 574-LMPD.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Related Articles
Helicopters crash during Army training in Kentucky, multiple casualties reported
9 People Are Dead After 2 U.S. Army Blackhawk Helicopters Crash in Kentucky
nashville mass shooting
3 Children, 3 Adults Killed in Nashville School After 28-Year-Old Shooter Opens Fire; Shooter Also Dead
south east Missouri tornado
5 Dead After Early Morning Tornado Hits Missouri Where Search-and-Rescue Efforts Are Still Underway
LITTLE ROCK, AR - MARCH 31: Homes and buildings damaged by a tornado are seen on March 31, 2023 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tornados damaged hundreds of homes and buildings Friday afternoon across a large part of Central Arkansas. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency after the catastrophic storms that hit on Friday afternoon. According to local reports, the storms killed at least three people. (Photo by Benjamin Krain/Getty Images)
Death Toll Rises to 26 From Tornadoes and Severe Storms Across the South and Midwest
Shawn Johnson/Instagram
Shawn Johnson Reveals Her Children's School Was on Lockdown amid Nashville Shooting: 'Today Changed Me'
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10157784598869695&set=a.433699694694 Chad Scruggs (Father) Hallie Scruggs (Victim)
Covenant School Church Pastor's Daughter, 9, Among 6 Victims Who Died in Nashville School Shooting
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rogelio Solis/AP/Shutterstock (13845382b) Law-enforcement officers climb through debris on a diner looking for survivors early in Rolling Fork, Miss. No one was found. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states Severe Weather Mississippi, Rolling Fork, United States - 25 Mar 2023
At Least 23 Dead, Dozens of Others Injured After Tornadoes Hit Mississippi: 'Loss Will Be Felt'
https://twitter.com/msupolice/status/1625348771386204161?s=20&t=LNTd8HIwghhhljMVM_67ww MSU Police and Public Safety @msupolice SUSPECT PHOTOS: The suspect is a Black male, shorter in stature, red shoes, jean jacket, wearing a baseball cap that is navy with a lighter brim.
3 Dead, 5 Injured After Gunman Opens Fire in Multiple Buildings on Michigan State University Campus: Police
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 28: GloRilla performs onstage at Center Stage on January 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)
GloRilla Speaks Out After NY Concert Stampede That Reportedly Left One Fan Dead, 9 Others Injured
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock (13730026q) Agents walk near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., . Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said California Shooting, Monterey Park, United States - 22 Jan 2023
10 People Killed, Others Injured in Mass Shooting in Southern California
Muchemi Family
Man Kills Wife, 2 Daughters in Murder-Suicide as Victim's Sister Says 'Nothing Seemed Off' in Family 
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 28: GloRilla performs onstage at Center Stage on January 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)
GloRilla Says She's 'Devastated & Heartbroken' After N.Y. Concert Stampede That Left 2 Dead
Law enforcement work an investigation of an early morning shooting that left three people dead and four wounded, on January 28, 2023, on January 28, 2023, in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles, just north of Beverly Hills. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/ AFP/AFP via Getty Images)
3 Dead, 4 Injured in Los Angeles Shooting, Suspect Remains at Large: Police
Nathan Millard, Ga. Dad Disappears on Business Trip in Baton Rouge, ‘I’m Praying for a Miracle,’ Says Wife
Georgia Dad Disappears on Business Trip in Louisiana: 'I'm Praying for a Miracle,' Says Wife
Religious Revival at Christian Kentucky University Goes on for 2 Weeks, Overwhelms Small Town
'Revival' at Christian School Moves Off Campus After 2 Weeks of Continuous Prayer Overwhelms Ky. Town
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock (13730026q) Agents walk near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., . Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said California Shooting, Monterey Park, United States - 22 Jan 2023
Monterey Park Mass Shooting Suspect Was 72-Year-Old Man, Died from Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound