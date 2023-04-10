5 Killed, 6 Injured After Mass Shooting in Downtown Louisville, Police Confirm

Five people are dead after a mass shooting took place in downtown Louisville.

Five people were killed and six were injured, including a police officer, on Monday morning that took place at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky., Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey confirmed in a brief press conference.

Around 8:30 a.m. (local time), authorities received a call about an active shooter in the area, Humphrey said. When they arrived on the scene, shots were still being fired. Humphrey confirmed that the shooter — who has not been identified — is now deceased.

"We are confirming reports of an active aggressor in the 300 block of East Main," LMPD said in a statement on Monday morning. "Please stay out of the area. There are multiple casualties."

"LMPD has confirmed a shooting situation in downtown Louisville with multiple casualties," Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear tweeted on Monday morning. "I am headed there now. Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville."

Monday's shooting was two weeks after three children and three adults were killed during a mass shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville. (The Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more people are shot.)

Authorities are asking anyone who has information regarding the Louisville shooting to please call 574-LMPD.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.