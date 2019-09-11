Drug Suspect’s Mugshot Looks Strikingly Like Breaking Bad’s Walter White

Image zoom

An Illinois man is wanted by police — and his mugshot looks strikingly like the Breaking Bad character Walter White.

Todd W. Barrick Jr., 50, is wanted for an alleged probation violation related to a conviction for possession of methamphetamine, according to KWQC.com. The Galesburg Police Department posted his mugshot on Facebook on September 3.

Many online commenters noted his resemblance to Walter White, the main character played by Bryan Cranston on the hit AMC show. On the show, Walter White was a teacher who turned to a life of crime by dealing crystal meth.

Cranston, who played the role for six years, won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series four times — 2008, 2009, 2010, and 2014.

Barrick Jr. has a similar look to White: bald head, glasses, and distinctive goatee.

Galesburg Police say they posted Barrick’s booking photo in the hopes that someone would turn him in. The post soon went viral, with hundreds of people sharing and commenting on the uncanny resemblance. Many people posted animated GIFs and memes that feature Walter White.

“Well, I guess we have a spoiler for the Breaking Bad movie,” one Facebook commenter joked. Another commenter added: “Have you tried Albuquerque? Perhaps at Los Pollos Hermanos.”

The show is set in the New Mexico city, and the main characters used a chicken restaurant called Los Pollos Hermanos to provide money-laundering and logistics for their illegal activities.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Barrick is still at large.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Barrick can contact the Galesburg Police at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg area crime stoppers at (309) 344-0044

You can also text your tip to Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 274637. Text keyword “Galesburg” and then your tip.