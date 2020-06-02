All the Quiet, Beautiful Moments of Protest You Might Have Missed

Cities around the country are banding together to protest police brutality and systemic racism after the killing of George Floyd and countless other black men and women 

By Andrea Wurzburger
June 02, 2020 03:47 PM

Anthony Geathers

Protesters gather peacefully in New York City to protest the police killing of George Floyd. 

Anthony Geathers

On May 29, a protestor in N.Y.C. dons a cape that reads "SILENCE IS NOT AN OPTION." 

Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal

Protestors link arms to help protect a solo police officer from the crowd during a May 28 demonstration in Louisville, Kentucky.

Nhat V. Meyer/Digital First Media/The Mercury News via Getty

A protester reaches out her hand as she asks a San Jose Police officer to kneel with her during a  peaceful protest of the killing of George Floyd in California on June 1. 

Scott Takushi / MediaNews Group / St. Paul Pioneer Press via Getty

Nursery school teachers stop to pay their respects with their students at the site of George Floyd's death. 

John Lamparski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

Terence Monahan, NYPD Chief, shows solidarity with demonstrators, kneeling in Washington Square Park during a demonstration in response to the death of an unarmed Minneapolis man George Floyd. 

SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty

Protesters hold a "die-in" in Columbus, Ohio, as they gather peacefully to protest the death of George Floyd at the state Capitol on June 1. 

Michael Ciaglo/Getty

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen, center, links arms with protesters on May 25 during demonstrations against police brutality. 

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty

Protestors lay on the ground with their hands behind their backs in a peaceful call for justice for George Floyd in N.Y.C.'s Times Square on June 1. 

Elaine Thompson/AP/Shutterstock

A little girl and her brother hold boxes of doughnuts to give to those cleaning up Seattle following protests. 

Stephen Maturen/Getty

Terrence Floyd attends a vigil where his brother George Floyd — a 46-year-old father — was killed by police in Minneapolis.

JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty

Nurses stand outside a hospital in Boston to applaud protesters marching during a May 31 demonstration protesting the death of George Floyd. 

BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty

Two New York City police officers take a knee, one flashing a heart with her hands, during a demonstration by protesters in Times Square on May 31. 

Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty

During a Memorial Day protest in Kansas City, a mom and her children hold up homemade signs that read "Stop the Killing," "We Are the Same," "Black Lives Matter" and "Be Nice."

MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo walks arm-in-arm with a woman during a "Justice for George Floyd" event in Texas on May 30. 

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty

A woman distributes free food, essential items and water to the protestors at the makeshift memorial in honor of George Floyd on May 30 in Minneapolis. 

Jonathan Block

Amal Bennett-Judge wears a shirt that reads "Being Black Is Not a Crime," during a protest in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Michael Ciaglo/Getty

Thousands of people of all races stage a die-in in Denver next to the state Capitol with their hands behind their backs to protest the death of George Floyd on May 30. 

EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty

A young girl holds a sign that reads, "We're People Stop Violence" in Coral Gables, Florida, on May 30. 

Jose Carlos Fajardo/Digital First Media/The Mercury News via Getty

A protester kneels in front of police with her hands on her head after blocking a freeway during a Black Lives Matter protest in Walnut Creek, California, on June 1. 

John Autey / MediaNews Group / St. Paul Pioneer Press via Getty

After fires burned during protests of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, volunteers work together to clean up the debris from a collapsed wall on E. Lake St. in Minneapolis on May 30. 

APU GOMES/AFP via Getty

A demonstrator holds an American flag and kneels in front of the police at the Anaheim City Hall in California on June 1. 

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:
•Campaign Zero (joincampaignzero.org) which works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.
ColorofChange.org works to make government more responsive to racial disparities.
•National Cares Mentoring Movement (caresmentoring.org) provides social and academic support to help black youth succeed in college and beyond.

