Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter For Killing N.J. Soccer Star, Victim's Family Begs Judge to Reject Deal

The mother of a high school soccer star killed last summer in suburban New Jersey begged a judge this week to reject a plea deal offered to the person who admitted killing the teen.

However, the plea deal was approved, and Yohan Hernandez, 21, pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree aggravated assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon on Thursday while appearing in a Newark courtroom.

In early August of 2021, Hernandez was arrested for the June 6, 2021, shooting of Moussa Fofana, a junior on the soccer team at Columbia High School who had his sights set on playing professional soccer.

The shooting happened outside the Underhill Sports Complex in Maplewood, where Moussa played soccer for his school and could be seen practicing the sport daily.

Yohan Hernandez. Essex County Prosecutor's Office

A second student was also wounded in the shooting, but survived.

According to NJ.com, Moussa's mother, Howa Fofana, implored the judge to shoot down the proposed plea deal, which calls for Hernandez to serve 15 years.

Hernandez had been facing 30 years to life in prison if convicted by a jury.

"Since he was killed, I can't sleep," the grieving mom told Superior Court Judge Ronald Wigler. "My life will never be the same. Please, I'm begging you. Fifteen years? I would have nightmares."

The site reports that Yasshe Fofana, Moussa's father, wept while addressing the judge. "I just need justice," he said. "I just need justice for my son."

NJ.com reports that friends and supporters of the family marched last week in protest after learning of the plea deal.

The court was also presented with a petition signed by more than 1,300 people who are against the plea deal.

The terms of the deal require Hernandez serve at least 85% of his prison sentence, or almost 13 years, before he can become parole eligible.

Hernandez, who isn't a U.S. citizen, will likely face deportation upon his release, Wigler said.

Hernandez will be formally sentenced on Nov. 16.