Motorist in SUV Slams into Protesters in Minneapolis, Killing Woman: 'Kind, Beautiful Spirit'

The incident Sunday night occurred as about 40 to 50 people were gathered to protest the fatal June 3 shooting by police of a Black man, Winston Smith, who allegedly brandished a handgun

The scene in Minneapolis where a driver crashed a vehicle into a group protesting police brutality on Sunday night

Woman killed after car drives into crowd of protesters in Uptown

A woman died and three people were injured Sunday night in Minneapolis after a driver crashed a vehicle into a group gathered to protest a fatal police shooting.

Police confirmed the death and injuries via Twitter.

No identities were provided. The woman died after she was taken from the scene to a hospital in critical condition from her injuries.

Police also confirmed an arrest at the scene but did not immediately identify a suspect or charges.

Protesters pulled the driver from his SUV and began to strike him before he was taken into custody by officers, who had been monitoring the protest when the vehicle crashed into the group, reports CBS News. Police said the unidentified driver may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The incident, at 11:39 p.m., occurred during a vigil attended by 40 to 50 people and organized to mark the June 3 death of Winston Smith, 32, who was shot during a confrontation with law enforcement officers, reports The New York Times.

According to CBS News, Smith, a Black man, was killed by members of a federal U.S. Marshals Service task force while they attempted his arrest on an alleged weapons violation. Smith displayed a handgun and may have discharged it, according to investigators, although attorneys for an unnamed woman who was riding with Smith at the time said she never saw a gun on Smith or inside the vehicle.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed that Smith, of St. Paul, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Smith was fatally shot in the city's Uptown neighborhood, where Zachery James, 28, said the protesters had gathered Sunday night and created a blockade using their own parked cars, James told the Times.

He said the group had been "occupying peacefully" when the suspect's vehicle approached at high speed and crashed into one of the protesters' parked cars, knocking it into a woman and sending her airborne.

"She was just here for us and with us," James said. "I watched her body fly."

He said the woman had recently joined the city's Black Lives Matter movement, and described her as "an uplifting, kind, beautiful spirit."