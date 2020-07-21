Motive Remains Mystery in Florida Fishing Trip 'Massacre' of 3 Friends, $30,000 Reward Offered

Authorities speculate that the killers followed one of the men down a desolate road, and murdered the other two because they were witnesses

Authorities are working around the clock to hunt down the killers who massacred three best friends on a Florida fishing trip – and figure out why.

“Our detectives have literally been working 24/7 since the moment we received the first 911 call in order to solve this horrific case,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a press conference Monday.

“This does not look like a drug deal gone bad,” he said. “We don’t know the reason at this stage in the investigation.”

On Friday night, Damion Tillman, 23, Keven Springfield, 30, and Brandon Rollins, 27, were fatally beaten and shot on a night fishing trip at Lake Streety in Frostproof, about 75 miles south of Orlando.

Describing the triple killings as a "massacre" at a press conference Saturday morning, Judd said, "This is a horrific scene. I've been to a lot of murder scenes in my life, and this ranks up with the worst of them. They were viciously murdered.”

Since the bodies were found, authorities launched a massive manhunt for the killer (or killers).

"We are seeking leads; we need help so we can solve this crime sooner rather than later,” Judd said.

Investigators believe Tillman was the first of the longtime friends to arrive at the lake to go "night fishing" for catfish.

Judd described the area as usually quiet and “exceptionally rural,” saying it’s “about as far out in the woods as you can get.”

When Rollins and Springfield got there, he said they saw Tillman being beaten -- and were then shot by the attackers.

Rollins initially survived the attack and was able to call his father, Cyril Rollins, who was home sleeping.

All he could make out from his son was the word, "Help," Judd said.

Rollins' father rushed to the scene and found it “all shot up,” he said.

He raced over to his son, who was still clinging to life but managed to utter a few words before he died. Police have not yet disclosed what he said before dying.

When Cyril Rollins realized he forgot his cellphone at home in his haste to reach his son, he drove to the nearest convenience store to call 911, Judd said.

By the time police arrived at the scene, Tillman, Springfield, and Rollins were all dead.

Investigators believe more than one person was involved in the triple murder.

Initially, the department was offering a $5,000 cash reward for any information leading to the capture of the attackers.

As of Monday, the reward was increased to $30,000 in the hopes that someone will come forward with information about the murders that will lead to the arrest “of these horrific criminals,” he said.

As for motive, Judd said “this does not look like a drug deal gone bad” or "a domestic event."

He speculated that perhaps it was "something as simple" as an incident of road rage if the friends, who were driving two separate vehicles, had somehow blocked the road and angered another driver.

“We don’t know,” he said. "It's speculation at this point."