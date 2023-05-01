Alexis Avila Sentenced to 18 Years In Prison For Throwing Her Newborn In a New Mexico Shopping Center Dumpster

An Albuquerque, New Mexico, teenager has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for throwing her newborn into a dumpster behind a shopping center in January 2022, according to multiple reports.

On Monday, a jury found Alexis Avila guilty of attempted first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in great bodily harm, KRQE News reports.

A state district judge cited mental health concerns and the defendant's age in suspending two years of the punishment, according to the Associated Press.

Avila, 19, placed her newborn in a dirty blanket or towel before throwing the baby in a trash bin in near-freezing temperatures. According to prosecutors, the incident was caught on tape, and surveillance video helped identify a car suspected of being involved, leading to the teenager.

"I regret his first hours of life were traumatic, and I regret that he will always have this in the back of his head and will think I do not love him because that's what he'll read and hear," Avila said, according to the AP. "But that's not true at all. I do love him. I truly do."

The baby was found alive by three good Samaritans who were digging through the dumpster. The three individuals, whose names have not been released, say they heard cries and found a baby boy with an umbilical cord still attached, acording to the AP.

Authorities suspect the baby had been in the garbage for six hours and had hypothermia symptoms, the AP reported in November 2022.

File: Mary Hudetz/AP

Avila, who was 18 at the time of the incident, reportedly gave birth to her son in a family member's bathroom. A criminal complaint reports Avila said she did not know she was pregnant until she went to a doctor for stomach pain on Jan. 6, according to the AP. She gave birth the following day, per the report.

"I went to the restroom and it came out. I was in a panic and didn't know what to do. I was scared. I was so scared my mom was going to hate me," Avila told police in an interview, per KATV-7.

Ibukun Adepoju, Avila's public defender, requested that the judge give the lowest possible sentencing, citing her lack of a criminal record, her age, and her cooperation with the court process, per KRQE. Adepoju argued her mental health disorder played a role in her actions, which he said were not premeditated.

In addition to the 18 years, Judge William Shoobridge ordered Avila to enroll in a parenting skills course and cognitive behavioral therapy while in prison.

"You've given yourself a life sentence of knowing what you did with your child," Judge Shoobridge told Avila, KOAT-7 reports. "And you've also given your son that same life sentence and that is probably something that is as hard to deal with as any length of time that you may have in prison."

Avila will receive credit for 475 days served.

The baby, now named Saul, survived his injuries and is now in the care of other relatives.