Mother Who Survived Orange Mass Shooting but Lost 2 Children Leaves Hospital

A California mother who survived the mass shooting in Orange in March, but lost two children and her ex-husband, has been released from the hospital.

Blanca Tamayo was wheeled out of the UCI Medical Center on Wednesday, wearing a shirt featuring the face of her son Matthew Farias, 9, who died in her arms in the shooting.

"This hospital has been great," Tamayo, who suffered a gunshot wound to the head, told reporters outside of the hospital, the Los Angeles Times reported. "I have my family, the father of my boy and my son who love me and support me and I'm thankful for that."

Of Matthew, she added, "he's an angel and he's with God now."

Tamayo is the only survivor of the March 31 shooting; Matthew, her daughter Genevieve Raygoza, 28, and her ex-husband Luis Tovar, 50, died when a gunman opened fire at an office building including Unified Homes, a mobile-home broker, in Orange, California. Leticia Solis Guzman, 58, an employee at Unified Homes, was also killed.

On the day of the shooting, Matthew — a third-grader at Hoover Elementary in Santa Ana — had gone to work with his mom instead of going to daycare, the Los Angeles Times reported. He was found in his mother's arms.

Tamayo's husband and Matthew's dad, Rafael Farias, said Wednesday that he is "grateful" for the "miracle" of his wife's survival.

"I might not be able to see my son anymore, but I can at least see him through her," he said. "I have to continue living life for [my son], for his life. I have to stay strong-minded."

"He's up in heaven now and I know he's running around chasing his sister Genevieve," Rafael added.

The family plans to spend Mother's Day together after Tamayo's stay in the hospital.

"I'm excited to have her back home. Just happy to have her back for Mother's Day," Tamayo's son Louis Tovar Jr., 25, said Wednesday.

Tamayo added to reporters that she is going to "try and enjoy whatever life God has left me."