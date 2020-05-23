Alejandro Ripley was found dead after his mother initially reported that two men had kidnapped him

Mother Who Reported Abduction of 9-Year-Old Son with Autism Now Charged in His Murder

Patricia Ripley — the mother who reported that her 9-year-old son was kidnapped before he was later found dead — has now been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

According to Miami-Dade County corrections records, Ripley was charged with her son’s murder early Saturday morning and is being held without bond.

Days before, on Thursday, Ripley reported that her son Alejandro, who has autism and is non-verbal, was kidnapped from his vehicle from the intersection of SW 158th Avenue and Kendall Drive in Miami, the Miami-Dade Police said in a statement.

By Friday morning, the statewide Amber Alert set up for Alejandro was canceled as the boy was found dead near a lake at the Miccosukee Golf and Country Club.

"The Florida AMBER Alert for Alejandro Ripley has been cancelled,” the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced in a statement. “We are very sad to report that the child was found deceased.”

Ripley, 45, initially told police she was driving with her son on Thursday night at about 8:47 p.m. local time when she noticed she was being followed by a car she didn’t recognize, a Miami-Dade police report states.

Two black men were inside the car, Ripley allegedly told police, and one of them jumped out and demanded drugs.

This story, however, was false, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle told Local10 News.

Fernandez Rundle said there is video footage showing Ripley pushing Alejandro into a canal around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, about an hour before Ripley reported the supposed kidnapping.

Witnesses rescued Alejandro, but police say Ripley succeeded in her second attempt to kill him at a canal at Southwest 62nd Street and 138th Court, where he was eventually found.

“This time, unfortunately, there was no one there to save him,” Fernandez Rundle said.

After police confronted Ripley with the evidence that she had been at the canal, she confessed that she “led the victim to the canal where he drowned. She states he’s going to be in a better place,” the Miami Herald reported, citing police records.

The Friendship Circle of Miami, an organization aimed at providing programming for individuals with special needs, hosted a memorial service in honor of Alejandro on Friday afternoon.