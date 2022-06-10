S.C. Mom and 2 Daughters Killed in Mother's Day Car Wreck After Sheriff's Deputy Allegedly Runs Stop Sign

Charleston County Sheriff’s Deputy Emily Pelletier is facing three counts of reckless homicide after the fatal crash

Stephanie Dantzler and her two adult daughters were inseparable.

"They were really close," Dantzler's mother, Betty Simmons, said Tuesday at a press conference in front of her home in Green Pond, S.C., Live 5 News reports.

Dantzler, 53, and her daughters, Shanice Dantzler-Williams, 28, and Miranda Dantzler-Williams, 22, were together on Mother's Day, May 8, when tragedy struck.

At about 10:55 p.m., the three were driving south on U.S. Highway 17 in South Carolina when Charleston County Sheriff's Deputy Emily Pelletier allegedly sped through a stop sign and rammed into their 2012 Toyota sedan, which Shanice was driving, according to an audio release sent to PEOPLE by Lt. Sonny Collins of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Pelletier was rushing to help a disabled motorist and didn't have her lights or siren on when she turned onto U.S. Highway 17 from New Road, Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano said at a press conference Tuesday.

Deputy Emily Pelletier Deputy Emily Pelletier | Credit: Charleston County Sheriff’s Office

The patrol car, a 2016 Chevrolet sedan, was going approximately 73 mph when it slammed into the Toyota, authorities say. Dantzler and her two daughters were killed as a result of the collision.

Later that day, after a nearly month-long investigation, the South Carolina Highway Patrol announced that three warrants have been obtained for reckless homicide against Pelletier.

During Tuesday's press conference, which provided more details on the crash, Graziano said, "There's no doubt about the facts, I think we all agree on the facts. She ran a stop sign and collided with, hit the vehicle that was driven by Shanice. She struck the vehicle, there's no doubt about that," The Post and Courier reports.

"I think we all agree on [that] speed was a factor in this particular incident," Graziano said, Live 5 News reports. "These facts are undisputed, there's absolutely no question about that. That has not changed."

After the crash, Pelletier was taken to a local hospital and was later released, WISTV reports.

She remains on administrative leave with pay, according to Live 5 News.

It is unclear whether she has retained an attorney who can speak on her behalf. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison on each count.

A South Carolina native, Stephanie Dantzler had worked for Brightline Extrusions of Summerville for the past nine years, according to her online obituary.

A "firm believer of God," she was an active member of Word for Life Ministries, where she served as an Outreach Director, the obituary says. "Passionate about her service and people," it says, she recently adopted Chestnut Road in Walterboro, as an "Adopt a Highway Project.

"To know her was to know an angel on Earth. She had a heart of gold and [an] infectious smile, The bond she possessed with her daughters was inseparable and they were truly 'best friends.' You would never see one without the other."

Miranda had just graduated from college the day before the crash, with a major in criminal justice. Shanice had recently received a promotion in her job as an accounting manager.