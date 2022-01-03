Nandi Fitzgerald and her son, Denzel Nolan, were shot in their home on December 31

Pa. Mom Who Lost Son to Drowning Months Ago Is Fatally Shot, Along with 13-Year-Old Son

Three people are dead following a shooting in the Homewood South neighborhood of Pittsburgh — and authorities are searching for whoever is responsible for the deaths.

According to WTAE-TV, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the three victims as Nandi Fitzgerald, 28, Denzel Nolan Jr., 13, and Tatiana Hill, 28. They were shot at about 4 a.m. on December 31.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Authorities have not yet identified any suspects or motive, and deputies continue to investigate the shooting.

When police arrived on the scene, they first found one of the two women. She had been shot in the head. When searching the house, they found the two other victims, both with gunshot wounds. They were all pronounced dead at the scene. Police say that Denzel Nolan was Nandi Fitzgerald's son.

This is not the first time that tragedy has struck Fitzgerald's family. The mother of four young boys, she took them on a birthday trip to Hershey Park last June. While playing in their hotel pool, Fitzgerald's 6-year-old son, Norez, drowned.

"We played all sorts of pool games," Fitzgerald wrote on a GoFundMe at the time. "We were all getting out of the pool and I turned my back and my 6-year-old baby was drowning."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"I tried everything I could do to save my baby," Fitzgerald wrote, "but God had other plans. I'll never be the same after what I witnessed."

Norez, Nandi Fitzgerald's son Norez, Nandi Fitzgerald's son | Credit: GoFundMe

Now Fitzgerald's family is facing another unimaginable loss.

"Our family has had our world turned completely upside down," the family wrote in a GoFundMe to help support her children. "We lost 2 beautiful souls Nandi Fitzgerald and her 12 year old son Denzel aka 'Buddy,' were 2 of 3 people tragically murdered in the comfort of her own home."