Police Searching for Suspect Who Killed Mother of Three Over $35 Manicure

Las Vegas police are still searching for a woman who allegedly killed a nail salon worker and mother of three after failing to pay for a $35 manicure, PEOPLE confirms.

The victim, 53-year-old “Annie” Nhu Nguyen, was fatally injured Dec. 29 when she was dragged by the customer’s vehicle leaving the parking lot of her business, Crystal Nails & Spa, about 40 blocks from the Las Vegas Strip.

“This event should not have happened over a bill at a nail salon,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Larry Hadfield tells PEOPLE. “Over a bill in a nail salon, it is nothing to kill someone for.”

Hadfield says the suspect, described as a white female in her 20s with a thin build and long dark hair, stopped by the salon to get a manicure around 3:45 p.m. Saturday. She attempted to pay but her credit card was declined, he says. The suspect then went outside to “find other means to pay” and then attempted to flee in a rented black 2017 Chevrolet Camaro.

Sonny Chung, who said he lived with Nguyen, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Nguyen followed the suspect outside and tried to grab onto the frame of the rear windshield as the customer attempted to drive off.

“My wife ran out and tried to stop her, and then she rolled forward,” he said. The suspect “kept pushing the gas, and my wife fell off, and she kept pushing more, and she dragged her.”

Chung added, “I tried to hold the car back, but I’m not Superman.”

Nguyen was taken to University Medical Center where she died.

Hadfield says police found the Camaro at a nearby apartment complex. The Camaro, he says, was a rental but had not been returned.

“The person who was on the original rental was not the suspect,” he says. “They ruled that person out.”

A GoFundMe page for Nguyen, which has raised over $15,000 so far, described her as a hard-working single mother of three girls who worked tirelessly to support her family.

“She had been constantly putting in 12-14 hours a day, seven days a week to send her daughters to college and to support her mother, siblings, and grandchildren,” according to the page. “Allowing them to have a greater opportunity in life, she worked endlessly to the point where she would skip eating until after hours so they would not have to work as hard as she did. She would never buy anything for herself. Any gifts that she received would be passed to her daughters, rather than keeping it for herself. She never asked for anything in return, besides more grandchildren. Every penny that she had accumulated always go towards her family.”

Anyone with information should contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.