Police in Waterbury, Conn., are looking for a person of interest in Sunday's killing of Mabel Martinez

Mother of Olympic Athlete Was Sewing at Home When She Was Killed by Bullet Meant for Someone Else

Police say the mother of an Olympic athlete representing Puerto Rico was killed by a stray bullet that was intended for someone else, according to multiple reports.

According to Fox 61, Mabel Martinez, 56, was inside her Waterbury, Conn., home on Sunday when she was shot in the head, officials said. Police believe the intended target was a man walking outside her home, the Associated Press reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Why you? Why this way? You were just sitting in your little house sewing, as you always did," her daughter Yarimar Mercado Martinez, a rifle shooter on the Puerto Rico Olympic team who competed in the summer Olympics in 2021 and in 2016, wrote in a Facebook post.

"There are so many things I still needed to learn from you.... I was so far away without being able to do anything, I couldn't even say goodbye to you."

Yarimar Mercado Martinez, of Puerto Rico Credit: Hassan Ammar/AP/Shutterstock

Yarimer was in Brazil when she learned of the news.

Waterbury Police responded to call for gunshots at about 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, WVIT reported. They discovered Mabel on the floor of her home and that she had been shot in the head.

She was transported to Saint Mary's Hospital in critical condition, but died later that night, police officials told the station.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The department's police chief Fernando Spagnolo said the shooting was allegedly drug-related and had nothing to do with the victim.

"This was definitely a random, tragic act of violence," he told the AP. "She was in her house. She's not the intended target."

On Tuesday, Waterbury police announced they were looking for a person of interest: Levi Brock, 34.

"Brock is known to be in the area of Waterbury, CT or New Haven, CT. Brock is a convicted felon with a history of violent criminal activity. He is considered to be armed and dangerous," police said in a release posted to Facebook.

No one has been arrested, and police continue to investigate.