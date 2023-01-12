Mother of Idaho Victim Remembers 'Carefree' and 'Happy' Son as His Siblings Return to University

Ethan Chapin was one of four students killed in an off-campus University of Idaho apartment in November

By
Published on January 12, 2023 08:23 PM
Ethan Chapin, 20 Chapin was a freshman from Mount Vernon, Washington, a city in Skagit County north of Seattle.
Ethan Chapin . Photo: Courtesy Chapin family

Ethan Chapin's mother is paying tribute to her son as his two siblings return to the University of Idaho.

Chapin, 20, along with Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, were killed in an off-campus apartment in November.

Police have since arrested Bryan Kohberger and charged him with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary.

On Wednesday, Ethan's mother reflected on his life and shared that his two siblings, Maizie and Hunter, have returned to the University of Idaho two months after his death.

4 Idaho Victims Ethan Chapin: https://www.instagram.com/ethanchapin4/ Xana Kernodle: https://www.instagram.com/xanakernodle/ Madison Mogen: https://www.instagram.com/maddiemogen/ Kaylee GonCalves: https://www.instagram.com/kayleegoncalves/
Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen. instagram(2)

"We've spent the last eight weeks, besides the obvious, focused on Maizie and Hunter. Cards, talks, walks, hikes, tears, you name it," Stacy Wells Chapin began in a Facebook post.

She then said that she "successfully" dropped off Maizie and Hunter to continue their studies at the University of Idaho.

"Hunter was very glad to be back at the fraternity and Maizie was warming up to the idea but it was so good to hear all of the girls squeal with delight upon seeing her," she wrote. "It did this momma's heart good to hear it!!"

She went on to salute the "profound" support she's received from the school, as well as the Moscow Police Department and Idaho State Police.

"Maizie and Hunter are rockstars and we couldn't be more proud of them. Their job now is [to] just be kids. Start where they left off. Keep goals and aspirations in mind," continued Stacy.

Sharing a follow-up on the case, Stacy said that Ethan's belongings are "now frozen with the defense. For us, it involves two vehicles, E's belonging and a nice set of golf clubs."

She gave insight on how her family is coping and wrote, "We've met with prosecutors, handled media inquiries (hopefully respectfully), managed, grieved, talked and continue to try and process our new normal. However, nothing has changed. We spend no time being angry. That would be energy not well spent and it still wouldn't change the outcome. We have to look ahead."

RELATED VIDEO: Chilling Details Revealed as Probable Cause Affidavit is Released in University of Idaho Murder Case

While grieving the loss, Stacy said she has learned that "Ethan is who he was because of our family. His foundation was unwavering. He was so loved he didn't know any different. He was profoundly supported and our family of five was different than others and so very special."

"He loved unconditionally, he was loyal to all, he was inclusive, carefree, happy, just the best person you could ever meet. The stories are endless and amazing. He touched lives we had no idea existed. Ethan was incredible," she wrote. "We did a great job. We will still do a great job."

Including a note for her family's supporters, Stacy continued, "And as always, we are eternally grateful to so many of you. We can't possibly reply to all your notes but we read them all, and your kindness and support means the world to us."

She ended the post with a quote from philosopher Nicholas P. Wolterstorff: "And I shall allow the memories to prod me into doing better with all those still living."

On Nov. 13, a killer broke into a three-story, six-bedroom home in Moscow, Idaho, and stole the lives of four promising young University of Idaho students.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

For almost seven weeks, no arrests were made. But on Dec. 30, a 28-year-old PhD student attending a neighboring university was arrested in Pennsylvania, nearly 2,500 miles away from the crime scene, and charged with four counts of murder.

When authorities arrived at 1122 King Road in Moscow on Nov. 13, nothing could have prepared them for what they'd find inside. On the second floor of the off-campus residence, Kernodle and Chapin, who were dating, were found deceased in her bedroom and on the third floor, the bodies of Mogen and Goncalves were found in Mogen's bed. All four students were stabbed to death.

On Dec. 30, authorities announced they had arrested Kohberger in his home state of Pennsylvania and charged him with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary in connection with the killings. At the time of his arrest, he was studying criminology and criminal justice at Washington State University, which is located less than 10 miles from the King Road home where the victims were killed.

So far, a motive for the slayings has not been released, and there is seemingly no connection between the suspect and the four students he's accused of murdering.

Related Articles
Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves
New '20/20' Episode Examines Shocking Murders of 4 University of Idaho Students
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock (13694852g) Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa Four Dead University of Idaho, Stroudsburg, United States - 03 Jan 2023
University of Idaho Murder Suspect Waives Extradition, Will Be Transported to Idaho
Police tape surrounds a home that is the site of a quadruple murder on January 3, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho; Bryan Christopher Kohberger
Idaho Suspect's Cell Phone Pinged Near Home Where Killings Took Place a Dozen Times: Affidavit
Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves
Chilling Details Revealed as Probable Cause Affidavit is Released in University of Idaho Murder Case
Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves
Idaho Murder Victims' Families React to Suspect's Arrest: 'Such a Blessing and Relief'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock (13694852g) Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa Four Dead University of Idaho, Stroudsburg, United States - 03 Jan 2023
University of Idaho Suspect Returns to Court, Waives His Right to Speedy Preliminary Hearing
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock (13694852g) Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa Four Dead University of Idaho, Stroudsburg, United States - 03 Jan 2023
Idaho Murder Suspect 'Complied Right Away' and 'Knew Exactly Why He Had Been Arrested': Source
Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves
A Timeline of the Idaho Murders Case: Everything We Know About the Events and Suspect Bryan Kohberger
Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves
Idaho Killings: Surviving Roommate Saw Alleged Killer Wearing Black Clothes and a Mask, Affidavit Says
Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves
Suspect Arrested in Killings of Four University of Idaho Students
New video shows Bryan Kohberger during traffic stop in Indiana
Video Shows Idaho Murder Suspect Being Pulled Over on Cross-Country Drive in White Hyundai Elantra
Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves
Lawyer for Idaho Victim's Family Says Slain Students Didn't Know Suspect: 'No Idea They Were in Danger'
Kaylee Goncalves
'She Had No Idea': Sister of Idaho Victim Reacts to Claim that Suspect's Phone Pinged Near House 12 Times
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock (13694852g) Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa Four Dead University of Idaho, Stroudsburg, United States - 03 Jan 2023
Idaho Murder Suspect Spoke About Slain Students During Extradition: 'It's Really Sad What Happened to Them'
Bryan Kohberger
Family of Idaho Murder Suspect Breaks Silence After Arrest of Bryan Kohberger: 'No Words'
Bryan Kohberger
Suspect in U of I Killings Allegedly Researched What It Was Like to Commit Crimes, Studied Criminology