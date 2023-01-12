Mother of Idaho Victim Remembers 'Carefree' and 'Happy' Son as His Siblings Return to University

Ethan Chapin's mother is paying tribute to her son as his two siblings return to the University of Idaho.

Chapin, 20, along with Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, were killed in an off-campus apartment in November.

Police have since arrested Bryan Kohberger and charged him with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary.

On Wednesday, Ethan's mother reflected on his life and shared that his two siblings, Maizie and Hunter, have returned to the University of Idaho two months after his death.

"We've spent the last eight weeks, besides the obvious, focused on Maizie and Hunter. Cards, talks, walks, hikes, tears, you name it," Stacy Wells Chapin began in a Facebook post.

She then said that she "successfully" dropped off Maizie and Hunter to continue their studies at the University of Idaho.

"Hunter was very glad to be back at the fraternity and Maizie was warming up to the idea but it was so good to hear all of the girls squeal with delight upon seeing her," she wrote. "It did this momma's heart good to hear it!!"

She went on to salute the "profound" support she's received from the school, as well as the Moscow Police Department and Idaho State Police.

"Maizie and Hunter are rockstars and we couldn't be more proud of them. Their job now is [to] just be kids. Start where they left off. Keep goals and aspirations in mind," continued Stacy.

Sharing a follow-up on the case, Stacy said that Ethan's belongings are "now frozen with the defense. For us, it involves two vehicles, E's belonging and a nice set of golf clubs."

She gave insight on how her family is coping and wrote, "We've met with prosecutors, handled media inquiries (hopefully respectfully), managed, grieved, talked and continue to try and process our new normal. However, nothing has changed. We spend no time being angry. That would be energy not well spent and it still wouldn't change the outcome. We have to look ahead."

While grieving the loss, Stacy said she has learned that "Ethan is who he was because of our family. His foundation was unwavering. He was so loved he didn't know any different. He was profoundly supported and our family of five was different than others and so very special."

"He loved unconditionally, he was loyal to all, he was inclusive, carefree, happy, just the best person you could ever meet. The stories are endless and amazing. He touched lives we had no idea existed. Ethan was incredible," she wrote. "We did a great job. We will still do a great job."

Including a note for her family's supporters, Stacy continued, "And as always, we are eternally grateful to so many of you. We can't possibly reply to all your notes but we read them all, and your kindness and support means the world to us."

She ended the post with a quote from philosopher Nicholas P. Wolterstorff: "And I shall allow the memories to prod me into doing better with all those still living."

On Nov. 13, a killer broke into a three-story, six-bedroom home in Moscow, Idaho, and stole the lives of four promising young University of Idaho students.

For almost seven weeks, no arrests were made. But on Dec. 30, a 28-year-old PhD student attending a neighboring university was arrested in Pennsylvania, nearly 2,500 miles away from the crime scene, and charged with four counts of murder.

When authorities arrived at 1122 King Road in Moscow on Nov. 13, nothing could have prepared them for what they'd find inside. On the second floor of the off-campus residence, Kernodle and Chapin, who were dating, were found deceased in her bedroom and on the third floor, the bodies of Mogen and Goncalves were found in Mogen's bed. All four students were stabbed to death.

On Dec. 30, authorities announced they had arrested Kohberger in his home state of Pennsylvania and charged him with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary in connection with the killings. At the time of his arrest, he was studying criminology and criminal justice at Washington State University, which is located less than 10 miles from the King Road home where the victims were killed.

So far, a motive for the slayings has not been released, and there is seemingly no connection between the suspect and the four students he's accused of murdering.