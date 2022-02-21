Potter's attorney said she meant no disrespect and that prison staff had instructed her to smile for the photo: "I am so sorry that I brought the death of your son," Potter said in her own statement

Daunte Wright's Mom Criticizes Kim Potter for Her Expression in Mugshot: 'How Do You Show Remorse'

The mother of Daunte Wright, a Black man killed last year by white Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, has lambasted Potter in an emotional statement in court because of her mugshot.

At Potter's Friday sentencing for manslaughter in Wright's shooting death — Potter says she accidentally drew her firearm instead of her Taser — Katie Wright called out Potter's grinning prison intake photo, urging the judge to consider it in the sentencing decision.

"How do you show remorse when you're smiling in your mugshot after being [convicted of] manslaughter? After taking my son's life? How do you say you're sorry with no tears?" Wright said before the court.

Potter's attorney, responding to Wright's statement, said she intended no disrespect and was following orders from prison staff, the Associated Press reported.

"Your honor, I hope the defendant is listening as I speak loud and clear today — and, yes, I refer to her as 'the defendant' because I will not give her the respect of calling her by name," Katie said in her statement on Friday.

She noted that Potter had likewise repeatedly referred to her son only as "the driver."

A jury convicted Potter on manslaughter charges last December after the April 2021 shooting, which occurred during a traffic stop when Potter was working as a Brooklyn Center officer.

Damik Bryant, Daunte's brother, also addressed the court, calling Potter's mugshot "painful" and asking the judge to impose a "strong sentence."

Potter was ultimately ordered to spend 16 months in prison, with eight months of supervised release.

At the hearing on Friday, speaking directly to Potter, Wright's mother said: "I'll never be able to forgive you for what you've stolen from us."

In her own statement before the court, Potter said, in part: "To the family of Daunte Wright, I am so sorry that I brought the death of your son, father, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew, and the rest of your family to your home."