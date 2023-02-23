Mother of Athena Strand, 7, Joins Child's Father in Suing FedEx After Their Daughter's Death

Maitlyn Gandy, Athena's mother, joined the lawsuit that Athena’s father, Jacob Strand, filed in December

By
Published on February 23, 2023 11:52 AM
MISSING CHILD: Athena Strand, 7, Paradise, Texas
Athena Strand. Photo: Texas EquuSearch Facebook

The mother of Athena Strand — the 7-year-old Texas girl who was allegedly killed by a FedEx contractor — is now taking part in a wrongful death lawsuit that the child's father filed back in December.

Strand's mother, Maitlyn Gandy, joined the lawsuit last week, per Buzzfeed News, two months after Athena's father, Jacob Strand, filed it in December.

The lawsuit names FedEx and BigTopspin, the subcontractor and employer of Tanner Lynn Horner, the man who allegedly confessed to the killing and led authorities to Strand's body.

Strand's parents accuse Big Topspin and FedEx of being negligent in hiring, training and supervising the contractor, and accuse the companies of not properly investigating his criminal or work history in the lawsuit, per Buzzfeed.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13648064b) This undated photo from Wise County Sheriff's Office shows Tanner Lynn Horner. Horner, 31, was arrested, on kidnapping and murder charges after confessing to killing a 7-year-old Texas girl and telling authorities where to find her body, according to Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin. The girl's stepmother had reported her missing on Wednesday from the family home near Paradise, Texas Missing Girl Found Dead-Texas, United States - 02 Dec 2022
Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

Gandy's filing to join the lawsuit noted that her lawyers were looking to create change at FedEx.

"It is about implementing better hiring, training, and supervising practices to prevent vicious killers from arriving at our doorsteps bearing an insignia that has been cultivated to instill trust," they wrote.

"It is about preventing billion-dollar organizations from insulating themselves from liability by using fly-by-night contractors instead of acknowledging the responsibility they bear when we trust them to come on our property, to our doorsteps, and even inside our homes," the lawyers added.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE Thursday, a FedEx spokesperson said, "Our thoughts remain with the family of Athena Strand in the wake of this tragedy. We are aware of the complaint filed against FedEx Ground."

The 18-page lawsuit, per WFAA, is seeking "fair and reasonable" compensation for "acts and omissions" that led to Strand's death. The document calls Strand's death "a loss that could have and should have been prevented."

MISSING CHILD: Athena Strand, 7, Paradise, Texas
Texas EquuSearch Facebook

Strand was found dead about 200 yards from her Paradise, Texas, home, last year, according to authorities.

She was first reported missing by her stepmom on Nov. 30, after the pair had reportedly gotten into a disagreement. Horner, 31, who was delivering packages in her neighborhood at the time of the disappearance, reportedly told police he panicked after hitting her with his van while delivering Christmas packages to her house.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to an arrest affidavit previously reviewed by PEOPLE, Horner told police he'd killed Strand inside his van because he was afraid her father would be upset that he'd hit her. He then allegedly told investigators that Strand wasn't seriously injured after he struck her, and that he decided to kill her because he was scared she would tell her dad what happened.

Horner, 31, who is being held in Wise County jail and has a $1.5 million bond, was indicted on murder and kidnapping charges on Feb. 16. The Wise County Sheriff said at the time he did not believe the girl had been hit by the truck.

He has also been charged with three counts of sexually assaulting a child, Wise County jail records show. It's unclear whether Strand was a target. Since Horner's arrest, a woman also came forward, reiterating previous allegations that Horner had sexually assaulted her as a minor. She made the claims on her Facebook page, and it's unclear whether a police report was ever filed or if Horner was ever charged in the alleged incident.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gandy has since told reporters, per KTVT-TV, that she was "robbed of watching [Athena] grow up by a man everyone was supposed to trust to just one simple task — deliver a Christmas present and leave."

"She was an amazing little girl who loved singing, dancing and all animals," she continued. "She also loved school and all her friends in the first grade who are also struggling with her senseless murder. Athena also loved flowers, but she wasn't afraid to get down in the mud with the boys. She was her father's daughter."

Gandy also vowed to work toward fighting to ensure extensive background checks are implemented among delivery companies, adding that "screening and hiring policies must be put into place so that monsters wearing delivery uniforms don't show up on our children's doorsteps."

Related Articles
Doodler Serial Killer rollout
Inside the Hunt for San Francisco's Notorious Doodler Serial Killer: 'His Victims Deserve Justice'
Isabella Pollok
Victim of Sarah Lawrence Sex Cult Leader Who Later Became His 'Lieutenant' Gets 54 Months in Prison
Brittney Griner Returns to Basketball Court with Phoenix Mercury: ‘There She Is’
Brittney Griner Returns to Basketball Court with Phoenix Mercury: 'There She Is'
8-Year-Old Breadson John Found Safe in Missouri, 8 Months After Going Missing from Washington State
Breadson John, 8, Found Safe in Missouri, 8 Months After Going Missing in Washington State
Sayuri Gil; Laisha Perez; Melany Torres
Texas Man Killed 3 Teens in Murder-Suicide, Sexually Assaulted Surviving 12-Year-Old Who Rescued Girl
https://www.facebook.com/ktn81/photos. Krzysztof Nieroda/Facebook; https://www.facebook.com/justyna.nieroda.754. Justyna Nieroda/Facebook; https://www.facebook.com/ktn81/photos. Krzysztof Nieroda/Facebook
N.J. Dad Calls Relatives to Say He Killed His Wife and 2 Children, Then He Turns The Gun on Himself
Baby Found Alive in Detroit Home Alongside 2 Dead Police Officers 
Baby Found Alive in Detroit Home Alongside 2 Dead Police Officers
Lucy Letby
U.K. Nurse Lucy Letby Cries in Court as Doctor Gives Evidence at Baby Murders Trial
Lury Pizarro, and her son, Emanual, found dead Worcester, Connecticut
'Amazing and Beloved Mother' Found Dead in Home Along with Son, 3, and Man
GROSSE POINTE, MI - FEBRUARY 18: Pall bearers carry the casket after the funeral for Brian Fraser on February 18, 2023 at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan. Brian Fraser was one of three students killed in the shooting that occurred at Michigan State University on Monday, February 13, 2023. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
Funerals Held for 2 of 3 Victims of Michigan State University Mass Shooting
Yellow police tape
2 Jewish Men Have Been Shot in 2 Days in L.A. Neighborhood, Man Arrested Accused of Hate Crimes
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/man-held-woman-will-year-escape-officials-say-rcna71299. Woman Escapes Kidnapper. NBC
Woman Escapes Suspected Kidnapper at Gas Station a Year After Being Taken: 'Deeply Disturbing'
Rising Start Elementary School. Google Maps
Texas 3rd Grader Finds Gun Superintendent Left in School Bathroom, Police Open Investigation
Faleena Marie Hopkins missing
Missing Romance Novelist Found After Disappearing Following Her Release from Wyoming Jail
Arkabutla Mississippi shooting
6 Killed in Series of Shootings in Mississippi Town, Suspect in Custody
stabbing victim Irene Torres and suspect Dwayne Herelle
MMA Fighter Allegedly Stabbed Ex-Girlfriend 17 Times, Stuffed Body in Storage Bin, Hid Her in Closet