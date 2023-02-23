Mother of Athena Strand, 7, Joins Child's Father in Suing FedEx After Their Daughter's Death

The mother of Athena Strand — the 7-year-old Texas girl who was allegedly killed by a FedEx contractor — is now taking part in a wrongful death lawsuit that the child's father filed back in December.

Strand's mother, Maitlyn Gandy, joined the lawsuit last week, per Buzzfeed News, two months after Athena's father, Jacob Strand, filed it in December.

The lawsuit names FedEx and BigTopspin, the subcontractor and employer of Tanner Lynn Horner, the man who allegedly confessed to the killing and led authorities to Strand's body.

Strand's parents accuse Big Topspin and FedEx of being negligent in hiring, training and supervising the contractor, and accuse the companies of not properly investigating his criminal or work history in the lawsuit, per Buzzfeed.

Gandy's filing to join the lawsuit noted that her lawyers were looking to create change at FedEx.

"It is about implementing better hiring, training, and supervising practices to prevent vicious killers from arriving at our doorsteps bearing an insignia that has been cultivated to instill trust," they wrote.

"It is about preventing billion-dollar organizations from insulating themselves from liability by using fly-by-night contractors instead of acknowledging the responsibility they bear when we trust them to come on our property, to our doorsteps, and even inside our homes," the lawyers added.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE Thursday, a FedEx spokesperson said, "Our thoughts remain with the family of Athena Strand in the wake of this tragedy. We are aware of the complaint filed against FedEx Ground."

The 18-page lawsuit, per WFAA, is seeking "fair and reasonable" compensation for "acts and omissions" that led to Strand's death. The document calls Strand's death "a loss that could have and should have been prevented."

Strand was found dead about 200 yards from her Paradise, Texas, home, last year, according to authorities.

She was first reported missing by her stepmom on Nov. 30, after the pair had reportedly gotten into a disagreement. Horner, 31, who was delivering packages in her neighborhood at the time of the disappearance, reportedly told police he panicked after hitting her with his van while delivering Christmas packages to her house.

According to an arrest affidavit previously reviewed by PEOPLE, Horner told police he'd killed Strand inside his van because he was afraid her father would be upset that he'd hit her. He then allegedly told investigators that Strand wasn't seriously injured after he struck her, and that he decided to kill her because he was scared she would tell her dad what happened.

Horner, 31, who is being held in Wise County jail and has a $1.5 million bond, was indicted on murder and kidnapping charges on Feb. 16. The Wise County Sheriff said at the time he did not believe the girl had been hit by the truck.

He has also been charged with three counts of sexually assaulting a child, Wise County jail records show. It's unclear whether Strand was a target. Since Horner's arrest, a woman also came forward, reiterating previous allegations that Horner had sexually assaulted her as a minor. She made the claims on her Facebook page, and it's unclear whether a police report was ever filed or if Horner was ever charged in the alleged incident.

Gandy has since told reporters, per KTVT-TV, that she was "robbed of watching [Athena] grow up by a man everyone was supposed to trust to just one simple task — deliver a Christmas present and leave."

"She was an amazing little girl who loved singing, dancing and all animals," she continued. "She also loved school and all her friends in the first grade who are also struggling with her senseless murder. Athena also loved flowers, but she wasn't afraid to get down in the mud with the boys. She was her father's daughter."

Gandy also vowed to work toward fighting to ensure extensive background checks are implemented among delivery companies, adding that "screening and hiring policies must be put into place so that monsters wearing delivery uniforms don't show up on our children's doorsteps."