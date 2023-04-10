Mother of 6-Year-Old Who Shot Teacher in Virginia Charged with Child Endangerment 3 Months After Incident

The mother of a 6-year-old boy who opened fire on his teacher in a Virginia classroom in January has been charged.

A grand jury in Newport News, Virginia, has voted to charge Deja Taylor with child neglect, a felony, and recklessly leaving a loaded firearm so as to endanger a child, a misdemeanor, the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney announced in a press release on Monday.

The office added that its investigation with the Newport News Police "determined that the facts and the law support charging Deja Taylor, the mother of the six-year-old child alleged to have shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School, with these two offenses."

Commonwealth's Attorney, Howard Gwynn, said in the announcement, "Every criminal case is unique in its facts, and these facts support these charges, but our investigation into the shooting continues."

Along with issuing the charges, the Commonwealth's Attorney wants the local circuit court to have a special grand jury look into any "security issues" that possibly led to the shooting.

"The safety and security of Newport News students is of utmost importance. The Special Grand Jury will investigate to determine whether additional charges against additional persons are justified by the facts and the law," added Gwynn. "If the Special Grand Jury determines that additional persons are criminally responsible under the law, it can return additional indictments."

In a statement to PEOPLE, Taylor's attorney, James Ellenson, said "I wish to thank the NN Commonwealth Attorney's office for extending me the courtesy of informing us of the indictments that were returned by the Grand Jury today. My client will be turning herself in later this week. More details will follow."

On Jan. 6, Abigail Zwerner was in her first-grade classroom at Richneck Elementary School when one of her students shot her. She raised her hand and the bullet went through her hand and then struck her chest.

"It could've been fatal," Zwerner said on TODAY last month as she spoke out for the first time. "We believe — with my hand being up, with it going through my hand first — we believe that, by the bullet going through the hand first, that it most likely saved my life."

Shortly after the shooting, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said at a press conference that the young student was taken into custody and Drew described the shooting as intentional. Gwynn told NBC News in early March that the 6-year-old would not face charges, saying that the "prospect that a 6-year-old can stand trial is problematic."

Earlier this month, Zwerner filed a lawsuit against the administrators of her school for $40 million.

She named several defendants in her lawsuit, including the School Board of Richneck Elementary School where the incident took place, former schools Superintendent George Parker III, former Richneck Principal Briana Foster Newton, and former Richneck Vice Principal Ebony Parker, PEOPLE confirmed.

According to the 20-page complaint seen by PEOPLE, the vice principal was warned multiple times by different teachers on the day of the shooting that the child involved was behaving violently and reportedly had a gun.

Specifically, the suit alleges that she breached "her assumed duty" to protect Zwerner, "despite multiple reports that a firearm was on school property and likely in possession of a violent individual."

In the suit, Zwerner said she now suffers from "physical pain and mental anguish." New details about the child involved in the incident were also revealed in the suit, including an incident from the prior school year in which the then-5-year-old allegedly strangled and choked a teacher.

He was reportedly removed from Richneck Elementary after the incident, the suit added but was allowed to return for the current 2022-2023 school year.

Other alleged incidents, including inappropriately touching a classmate on the playground during recess, cursing at classmates and teachers, and chasing other children around with a belt and threatening to hurt them, are also noted in the lawsuit.