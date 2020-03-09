Mother of 5-Year-Old Taylor Rose Williams, Found Dead in Ala., Allegedly Tortured Her: Court Docs

Image zoom Jacksonville Police

Investigators reportedly believe the mother of a 5-year-old Florida girl may have tortured and abused her in the weeks and months leading up to her disappearance last year.

On Nov. 6, Brianna Williams called police to report her daughter, Taylor, missing. One week later, Taylor’s body was found in a “wooded area” of Alabama, according to the Jacksonville, Fla., Sheriff’s Office.

Williams was initially charged with lying to police and two counts of child neglect. However, she now faces additional charges, including aggravated child abuse (which focuses on the statutory element of “willfully tortures, maliciously punishes, or willfully and unlawfully cages a child”) and tampering with evidence, according to court documents reviewed by PEOPLE

In newly recently released documents, investigators allege Taylor may have been tortured before her death, First Coast News, News4Jax and Action News Jax report.

Williams, a petty officer with the U.S. Navy assigned to the Tactical Operations Center at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, is originally from Alabama.

In the days before she reported her daughter missing, Williams allegedly made three trips to and from Linden, Alabama (where Taylor’s body was eventually found) before returning to Jacksonville, Florida, on Nov. 3.

Hours later, she reportedly posted an ad on Craigslist searching for help with moving to a new apartment. Three days later, she reported her daughter missing from her new home.

During the search for Taylor, employees at her daycare told investigators they had not seen the child since April.

When authorities searched Williams’ old apartment, according to documents cited by News4Jax, they found six locations of possible bloodstains, soiled children’s clothes, fecal matter and the scent of decay. Investigators also noted the same scent in the trunk of Williams’ Honda Accord.

Investigators also recovered dead maggots, fecal matter, soiled clothes and a variety of sex toys from the vehicle.

While the trunk was empty, a cadaver dog picked up the scent of decomposition in both the trunk and driver’s seat area, and a lining inside the trunk appeared to smell of cleaning fluid, the documents state.

Investigators believe Taylor died before her mother moved into her new apartment on Nov. 3. According to the documents, they believe Williams may have “tortured” her daughter or kept her caged between the last time Taylor was seen alive in April to her death in November.

It is unclear when and where Taylor died. Investigators hope a search warrant of her mother’s iCloud account will help pinpoint her final days through videos, photos and text messages.

Williams stopped cooperating with police after they questioned the alleged holes in her story. She had told police she was taking Taylor to her grandparent’s home in Alabama in the first week of November, but her family said they did not see Williams or Taylor then.

Williams has not been charged in her daughter’s death.

She has pleaded not guilty to lying to police and child neglect.