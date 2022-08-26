Mother of 5 Was Allegedly Beaten to Death by Ex-Husband as 'Traumatized' Kids Watched

A Minnesota Man has been arrested after authorities say he brutally beat his ex-wife in front of their five young children, resulting in her death.

Anders Odegaard, 31, has been charged with the second-degree murder of his former wife, Carissa Odegaard, PEOPLE confirms. He is being held on $2.5 million bond.

According to court documents obtained by KLTV News, two young boys flagged down a man in Warren, Minnesota on Tuesday and asked him to call 911 because their mother was "bleeding really bad and needed help." The man called authorities.

The documents allege that when the deputy entered Odegaard's home, they found him wearing nothing but a pair of boxer briefs and had blood on his face and hair. "I don't feel right," he allegedly told the officer.

The deputy then saw 31-year-old Carissa Odegaard lying in the doorway in a pool of blood. She was rushed to the hospital. She was pronounced brain dead on Wednesday.

According to the documents, which were also obtained by KVRR-TV, three brothers — ages 9, 8 and 2 — were inside the house during the attack. Two other siblings were in their mom's car and did not see the attack, the documents claim.

Anders Odegaard. Marshall County Sheriff

The documents state that the 9-year-old told officers that he believed that his father had beaten his mother with a knife or spatula. The 8-year-old allegedly said that Anders had beaten Carissa to the floor and was "on top of her choking her." The documents also allege that the couple's 2-year-old child was too "traumatized" to respond to authorities' questions.

Police believe that the altercation began when Anders Odegaard refused to allow Carissa to take their kids to church.

PEOPLE confirms that Anders Odegaard works as an attorney. According to the Minnesota Bar, his license was valid and there were no complaints against him before this week.

Odegaard has not yet posted bond. He has not yet entered a plea and court documents do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf.

A GoFundMe has been created to cover funeral expenses for Carissa.