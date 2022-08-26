Mother of 5 Was Allegedly Beaten to Death by Ex-Husband as 'Traumatized' Kids Watched

Authorities say that Anders Odegaard killed his ex-wife, Carissa, after they fought about taking the children to church

By Steve Helling
Published on August 26, 2022 03:05 PM
Carissa Odegaard
Carissa Odegaard. Photo: Go Fund Me

A Minnesota Man has been arrested after authorities say he brutally beat his ex-wife in front of their five young children, resulting in her death.

Anders Odegaard, 31, has been charged with the second-degree murder of his former wife, Carissa Odegaard, PEOPLE confirms. He is being held on $2.5 million bond.

According to court documents obtained by KLTV News, two young boys flagged down a man in Warren, Minnesota on Tuesday and asked him to call 911 because their mother was "bleeding really bad and needed help." The man called authorities.

The documents allege that when the deputy entered Odegaard's home, they found him wearing nothing but a pair of boxer briefs and had blood on his face and hair. "I don't feel right," he allegedly told the officer.

The deputy then saw 31-year-old Carissa Odegaard lying in the doorway in a pool of blood. She was rushed to the hospital. She was pronounced brain dead on Wednesday.

According to the documents, which were also obtained by KVRR-TV, three brothers — ages 9, 8 and 2 — were inside the house during the attack. Two other siblings were in their mom's car and did not see the attack, the documents claim.

Anders Odegaard
Anders Odegaard. Marshall County Sheriff

The documents state that the 9-year-old told officers that he believed that his father had beaten his mother with a knife or spatula. The 8-year-old allegedly said that Anders had beaten Carissa to the floor and was "on top of her choking her." The documents also allege that the couple's 2-year-old child was too "traumatized" to respond to authorities' questions.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Police believe that the altercation began when Anders Odegaard refused to allow Carissa to take their kids to church.

PEOPLE confirms that Anders Odegaard works as an attorney. According to the Minnesota Bar, his license was valid and there were no complaints against him before this week.

Odegaard has not yet posted bond. He has not yet entered a plea and court documents do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf.

A GoFundMe has been created to cover funeral expenses for Carissa.

Related Articles
Christine Fousek Rylee Ann Reynolds
Mother, 5-Year-Old Daughter Fatally Stabbed, Others Injured in Pa. Attack — Suspect in Custody
Rep. Dean Westlake
Disgraced Former Alaska State Representative Dead, Son Charged With His Killing
Shereena Ann Byington Webster
Texas Mom's Body Discovered by Her 5-Year-Old Daughter; Ex-Boyfriend Charged With Murder
Eileen EJ Schnitker
Retired Mo. Nurse Allegedly 'Savagely Beaten' to Death by Her Neighbor with a Baseball Bat
Shanteari Weems, James Weems Jr.
Wife Shoots Husband After Children at Her Daycare Say He Molested Them. Days Later, He's Charged
Joy Hibbs
'People Magazine Investigates' Examines How Authorities Cracked 1991 Cold Case Murder of Pa. Mom
Dawn Gillard's children Katelynn, Ronald, and Joshua. All four were killed by her husband (the children's dad).. https://www.gofundme.com/f/gillard-family-memorial-support
Man Who Allegedly Killed Wife, 3 Kids in May Was Recently Charged After Suicide Attempt
Julissia Batties
7-Year-Old Was Found Beaten to Death at Home in 2021. Now Her Mother and Brother Are Charged
Mom Killed. Samantha Rementer. https://www.facebook.com/samantha.j.rementer
'You Are Killing My Mom': Pa. Mother's 2 Daughters Allegedly Witnessed Boyfriend Strangling Her
Nhu Quynh Pham
Fla. Man Allegedly Slashed Wife's Throat and Held Her Hand While She Died in Bathtub
Darlene Brister
Georgia Mom Charged with Murder After She Allegedly Stabbed Her Kids to Death as House Burned
Khylie Sorrells
9-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Killed by Her Mother's Ex Loved Playing Basketball, Making TikTok Videos
Mia Maro
Ill. Father Accused of Beating Teen Daughter to Death Allegedly Said He 'Did Not Trust' Her to Attend Prom
Sarah Burns Grant
Michigan Husband Charged with Murder, Torture After He Allegedly Kills Wife with Scissors
Charles and Lori Vallow
Arizona Police Pursuing Criminal Case Against Lori Vallow in Death of Ex-Husband
matthew taylor coleman
Matthew Coleman's Wife Says He Got 'Significantly More Paranoid' While Researching QAnon Before Child Murders