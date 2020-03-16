Mother of 3 Allegedly Had 4 Types of Drugs in System When She Fell Asleep with Kids, Killing Baby

Image zoom Heather Hall Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office

Late last week, authorities charged a Louisiana woman with second-degree murder, alleging she fell asleep on her 9-month-old baby, killing the child.

A statement from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms the arrest of Heather Hall, 28.

According to the statement, deputies “responded to a residence in West Monroe on March 12, 2020, in reference to a 9-month-old child not breathing. The victim was located by deputies at the residence deceased.”

An investigation led to the murder charge, which was filed on Friday, the statement reads.

According to the News-Star of Monroe, Louisiana, which obtained a copy of the arrest warrant against Hall, the mother fell asleep in a bed with her three children on Thursday.

Investigators spoke to Hall’s boyfriend, who allegedly said he returned from home Thursday to find the sleeping woman’s legs on top of the baby, who was face down on the bed.

The paper reports the boyfriend told deputies he tried waking Hall up, and realized the infant wasn’t breathing.

Hall woke up and grabbed the baby, according to the warrant, rushing the child to the kitchen where an unnamed witness started performing CPR on the child.

The warrant reportedly alleges that Hall admitted to using meth on Tuesday and ecstasy on Wednesday.

She told investigators she could not remember if her legs were on top of the baby prior to her being woken up.

According to the warrant cited in the News-Star‘s coverage, Child Protective Service investigators conducted a field urine analysis and reported Hall had tested positive for meth, marijuana, ecstasy and amphetamines.

Hall is being held without bail. It was unclear Monday if she had appeared before a judge to plead to the murder charge, or if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.