Mother of 2 Found Dead in 'Remote Area' in Tenn. After Vanishing, 2 People in Custody: Police

A 24-year-old Tennessee woman was found dead just days after she disappeared. Now, police have two people in custody.

Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones shared via Facebook on Sunday that the search for Chelsie Walker began after she was reported missing to the Madisonville Police Department.

Madisonville's Detective Division immediately began looking into the case and determined that the last time she was seen alive was at a home in Tellico Plains, Tennessee. Madisonville officers and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office began working together to find Walker.

"On 11/06/2022, Detectives from both agencies located the remains of Chelsie Walker in a remote area in Monroe County," wrote Jones. "Two subjects are in custody at this time and charges will be forthcoming. This is still an active investigation and more information will be released at a later time."

The identities of the individuals in custody have not been publicly released.

The Tellico Plains Police Department, the Vonore Police Department, the TBI Cybercrimes Unit, and the District Attorney's office are also helping in the investigation, Jones wrote in his statement.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Madisonville Police Department shared the same message on its own Facebook page.

On Nov. 1, Madisonville police issued an alert, saying Walker was last seen on Oct. 29 at a local Walmart.

PEOPLE reached out to the Madisonville Police Department but did not immediately hear back.

Walker's friend, Miranda Waller, remembered the victim as "a very outgoing and bright, bubbly, smiley person," she told Knoxville's NBC affiliate WBIR. "Chelsie was known for making you feel comfortable and real sweet."

Walker was an employee at the Walmart where she was seen, Waller told WBIR.

She added that Walker was an amazing mother to her two children.

"All her kids were always taken care of," Waller told WBIR. "She protects her kids. And if she ever felt some type of way, you were going to hear about it."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Waller added that her late friend had recently begun going to church.

Walker's aunt is raising money for her funeral expenses and two children with the Peoples Bank of East Tennessee under an account called "Justice for Chelsie," Waller told the outlet.