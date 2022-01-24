Taylour Young was last seen in Houston near Capital One Bank on South Voss Road, PEOPLE confirms

Mother of Missing Texas Man Taylour Young Still Looking for Answers: 'My Child Has So Much More to Live For'

Tiffany Robinson is still searching for her son.

"I have my moments when I ask, 'Did he eat? Is he in pain? Is he cold?' Normal mother stuff," Robinson tells PEOPLE of her son Taylour Young, who she hasn't heard from or seen since Dec. 9.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Young was last seen in Houston, Texas, near Capital One Bank on South Voss Road, PEOPLE confirms.

Up until his disappearance, Robinson and Young communicated often, texting each other on and off throughout the day.

"On Wednesday, Dec. 8, he sent me a cute picture of his dog, Gigi, with Christmas antlers on her head," Robinson said. The next day, Robinson texted and called Young around 7:30 p.m., but he didn't answer.

"I didn't think anything of it initially because sometimes he doesn't pick up right away. I texted and asked, 'Are you at work?' but I meant to say 'Are you at home?'"

As Robinson waited by the phone, she heard a knock at her door. She opened the door to find Young's girlfriend.

"She said, 'Have you talked to Taylor?'" Robinson tells PEOPLE, adding that Young had mentioned wanting to move his girlfriend into his place earlier that month.

Taylour Young Taylour Young | Credit: Courtesy Tiffany Robinson

Robinson says Young's girlfriend told her that she had been calling him and last spoke to him around noon.

That's when Robinson thought to track her son's phone using Find My Phone. Together, Robinson and Young's girlfriend got in the car and drove to where Young's phone was pinged — after first checking to see if he made it to his apartment and just didn't have a moment to check in with his family.

Robinson was able to locate her son's phone in some bushes near the bank.

"I'm in real panic mode," Robinson recalls of her emotions at the time. After finding Young's phone, Robinson reported her son missing.

Young was seen on surveillance footage from Dec. 9 driving a 2019 silver Honda Civic near Capital One Bank.

Robinson says she's been working with the Houston Police Department, who have been following up with Capital One in hopes of getting a copy of any recent transactions Young may have made that can provide insight on his disappearance.

Unfortunately, there are still no developments at this time.

"I just don't know what happened," Robinson says. "Taylour has a schedule that he followed closely. In October, I had surgery and stayed with him for a couple weeks. Every morning, he went to work, and on his lunch he would come home, walk Gigi and take a nap. He would even send me photos of their midday naps."

Taylour Young and mother Tiffany Robinson Taylour Young | Credit: Courtesy Tiffany Robinson

"I just don't know why he'd go to that Capital One. I just don't understand," Robinson says. "I don't know what happened, but whatever may have happened to Taylour, I feel if it's random, it's random. A car and a person can't just fall off the face of the earth."

Speaking of her son, Robinson says Young was a "quiet child."

"He was humble, nice, active and friendly. He loves fishing, riding bikes, but most importantly skateboarding," Robinson tells PEOPLE. "He's not argumentative. He's not a fighter. He loves helping people. It's just odd that this could happen to him, disappearing."

Since his disappearance, Robinson has received an outpouring of support.

"He is so loved. I've had his coworkers tell me funny stories. I didn't know Taylour would go to Whole Foods and play bingo with senior citizens, but a colleague of his told me that. I thought that was so funny and just the perfect example of the nice boy he is."

"The HR director at his job told me, 'He is one of my highest performers. He's consistent,'" Robinson shares, adding that Young was even working toward a promotion.

Robinson says that while stories of Young warm her heart, she's also "angry."

"I feel my child has so much more to live for, so much more to do. I'm not saying it as if he's gone, I'm just saying that I know he has more to do."

"It's always been just me and Taylour, and now it's me and Gigi," Robinson continues. "So, now I stick to Taylour's routine and I walk her in the morning and I walk her at noon."

As the search for Young continues, Robinson is asking the public: "If you know something, or heard something, say something."

Robinson has created the hashtag #bringtaylourhome as part of her efforts to locate him.

Houston Police confirm that they continue to search for Young, who stands 5 feet 11 inches, and has short, black hair and brown eyes. He weighs around 160 lbs., and was last seen wearing a blue Billionaire Boy's Club sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.