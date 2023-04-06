Crime Arrest Made in Disappearance of Woman Who Went Missing After Date to Seattle Mariners Game Leticia Martinez-Cosman has gone missing after attending the Seattle Mariners game with a male companion at T-Mobile Park on Friday evening By Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez Twitter Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 6, 2023 10:48 PM Share Tweet Pin Email A 58-year-old woman has gone missing after going on a date at a baseball game. The Seattle Police Department shared on its blotter that Leticia Martinez-Cosman was last seen at T-Mobile Park on Friday evening attending the Seattle Mariners game with a male companion. The police department on Thursday said they had arrested a 46-year-old man in a murder and kidnapping investigation related to Martinez-Cosman's disappearance. The suspect, identified as Brett Gitchel, has been booked into King County Jail, reports KTSU. Jorge Luis Borges' Widow Dies Without Will, Leaving Iconic Argentine Writer's Literary Legacy in Limbo Martinez-Cosman was last heard from when she went to a Seattle Mariners game with a man she recently met. Her brother, Ricardo, said that Martinez-Cosman and the man had met a few weeks ago and that the last time she checked in with her family was when she sent a photo of her and her date at the game, according to MyNorthwest.com. While the man accompanying Martinez-Cosman to the game has been identified and interviewed by authorities, Seattle Police detectives announced on Thursday that her whereabouts remain unknown. David Bloom's Daughters Recall Saying Goodbye to Dad Before NBC News Correspondent Died in 2003 It is unclear whether it is the same individual with whom Martinez-Cosman was last seen. According to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Gitchel also has prior drug, auto theft, domestic violence, and making a false statement to a public servant convictions. "It's way out of the ordinary. She's so in touch with her family, families, really everything important to her," Liz Latham, a friend of Martinez-Cosman, told MyNorthwest.com. "Leticia has a son, Patrick, who requires special attention. He's neurodivergent, and he has special needs. So she is in touch with her son 24/7, always checking on him, and he lives with her, and she had been saving for years to try to get a bigger house for the two of them." In a statement issued by the Mariners to KIRO 7, the baseball organization said they are in contact with law enforcement and have offered assistance with the case. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "We are aware of the situation and take it very seriously. We have been in contact with law enforcement and have offered any assistance we can provide," the statement reads.