Arrest Made in Disappearance of Woman Who Went Missing After Date to Seattle Mariners Game

A 58-year-old woman has gone missing after going on a date at a baseball game.

The Seattle Police Department shared on its blotter that Leticia Martinez-Cosman was last seen at T-Mobile Park on Friday evening attending the Seattle Mariners game with a male companion.

The police department on Thursday said they had arrested a 46-year-old man in a murder and kidnapping investigation related to Martinez-Cosman's disappearance. The suspect, identified as Brett Gitchel, has been booked into King County Jail, reports KTSU.

Martinez-Cosman was last heard from when she went to a Seattle Mariners game with a man she recently met. Her brother, Ricardo, said that Martinez-Cosman and the man had met a few weeks ago and that the last time she checked in with her family was when she sent a photo of her and her date at the game, according to MyNorthwest.com.

While the man accompanying Martinez-Cosman to the game has been identified and interviewed by authorities, Seattle Police detectives announced on Thursday that her whereabouts remain unknown.

It is unclear whether it is the same individual with whom Martinez-Cosman was last seen. According to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Gitchel also has prior drug, auto theft, domestic violence, and making a false statement to a public servant convictions.

"It's way out of the ordinary. She's so in touch with her family, families, really everything important to her," Liz Latham, a friend of Martinez-Cosman, told MyNorthwest.com. "Leticia has a son, Patrick, who requires special attention. He's neurodivergent, and he has special needs. So she is in touch with her son 24/7, always checking on him, and he lives with her, and she had been saving for years to try to get a bigger house for the two of them."

In a statement issued by the Mariners to KIRO 7, the baseball organization said they are in contact with law enforcement and have offered assistance with the case.

"We are aware of the situation and take it very seriously. We have been in contact with law enforcement and have offered any assistance we can provide," the statement reads.