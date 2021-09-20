Karissa Rajpaul, 26, died after undergoing an unauthorized butt-implant procedure performed by Libby Adame and Alicia Galaz, according to police

Mother and Daughter Arrested for Murder After Allegedly Performing Illegal Plastic Surgery at Home

A Los Angeles mother-daughter duo has been arrested for allegedly performing an illegal plastic surgery that resulted in a woman's death.

Karissa Rajpaul, 26, died after undergoing an unauthorized butt-implant procedure performed by Libby Adame and Alicia Galaz on Oct. 15, 2019, police told KCAL9.

Rajpaul's cause of death is listed as homicide due to acute cardiopulmonary dysfunction and intramuscular/intravascular silicone injections.

She died at the hospital on the same day the procedure was performed, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office.

Investigators believe that, during the procedures, Adame and Galaz — who allegedly presented themselves as specialists — injected Rajpaul with substances used by qualified cosmetic physicians but combined them with dangerous chemicals, ABC7 reports.

"They were mixing them with chemicals and other substances that clearly are not appropriate for any medical procedure that would be performed on a human," LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton told the news station.

He added, "These individuals have no medical training. They're not experienced and they're putting people's lives at risk."

According to police, Rajpaul was a South African native who moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in the adult film industry.

Rajpaul shared a video on social media showing her undergoing one of the augmentations, which is now part of authorities' investigation, according to ABC7.

Adame, 51, and Galaz, 23, were arrested on Aug. 5, 2021, jail records show. They have been charged with murder, both news outlets report.

Adame was released on Aug. 6 on $1 million bond. Galaz was released one day later on Aug. 7, according to jail records.