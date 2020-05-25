Miracle Lashay Crook, 3, and Tony Demone Crook, 2, were last seen Friday with their mother, Donisha Willis, at a convenience store

Mother in Custody as Okla. Police Search for Missing Children, Ages 2 and 3, Last Seen Friday

Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, are searching for two young children whose mother is now in custody.

On Friday evening, 3-year-old Miracle Lashay Crook and 2-year-old Tony Demone Crook were reported missing.

The pair were last seen earlier that morning with their mother, Donisha Willis, at a convenience store.

Willis does not have custody of the children, who had been living with a relative.

"The mother should not have had these children [at the time they went missing]," Chief Wendell Franklin said at a press conference.

According to police, she was not cooperative with the investigation and she was taken into custody.

Security footage from the convenience store show the siblings in the clothes they are believed to still be wearing.

"There's only two things that can happen here, two things. These children are either on someone's couch asleep and the people that they're with don't know the children are missing or these children are dead," Franklin said. "We need to find these children and every single moment that these children are away leads us to believe the latter."

State authorities have reportedly not issued an AMBER Alert because Willis is in custody and they do not believe the children to be with anyone else.