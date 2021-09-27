Mother and Child, 2, Die in 'Suspicious' Six-Story Fall at San Diego Padres Game

Police are investigating after a woman and her 2-year-old child fell six stories at Petco Park

A mother and child died on Saturday after falling from the third level of Petco Park stadium prior to the San Diego Padres game in California, according to police.

Around 4 p.m. local time, police were called to the stadium after a 40-year-old woman and her 2-year-old son fell from the concourse level — about six stories high — to the sidewalk. When officers arrived at the scene, they began CPR before both the woman and child were pronounced dead, the San Diego Police Department stated in a press release provided to PEOPLE.

Police say the deaths "appeared to be suspicious" and the San Diego Police Homicide Unit was called to the scene to investigate "out of an abundance of caution."

"Our hearts obviously go out to the family, but also to the people who here could potentially be traumatized who saw this," homicide Lt. Andra Brown told reporters. "It's a horrible, horrible thing. That's why we're giving it a very serious look."

The woman and child's names are not currently being released to the public. The child's father was also at the park when the incident took place, police said.

"We are speaking to the father of the child. They are not married, but we have the father of the child here and we are speaking with him," Brown said, according to CBS8.

On Sunday, the San Diego Padres released a statement on the incident.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of life at Petco Park last evening," the team said, The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of those involved. We will continue to refrain from comment on the nature of the incident as it is an ongoing investigation by the San Diego Police Department."