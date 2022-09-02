Mom and 1-Year-Old Kidnapped While Packing Car in Tenn. Target Parking Lot, Suspects Still at Large

The suspects allegedly forced the mom to withdraw $800 from an ATM

By Greg Hanlon
Published on September 2, 2022 12:18 PM
Memphis Police Department - wanted men
Police are searching for these two men. Photo: Memphis Police Department

Police in Memphis, Tenn., are searching for two suspects accused of abducting a mother and her 1-year-old from a Target parking lot while the mom was loading groceries into her vehicle.

According to a statement from Memphis police, the incident took place on Wednesday at 12 p.m. in the lot of the Target at 7989 Highway 64. The suspects have since released the mother and child.

The suspects allegedly approached the victims "armed with a handgun," the statement says. Police allege that after forcing the victims into their vehicle, the suspects drove off and forced the mother to withdraw $800 from an ATM before letting the woman and her child go free.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

It was unclear how long the woman and child had been held captive.

Police have released images of the suspects, which were captured at a Walmart they were in before they went to Target.

The suspects are still at large, and police are encouraging anyone with knowledge of the case or the whereabouts of the suspects to provide tips.

According to police, there is a cash reward for tips, which can be called in anonymously at (901) 528-CASH. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at http://www.crimestopmem.org.

Related Articles
Ashley Tropez Found Dead
'Beyond Scared Straight' 's Ashley Tropez, 24, Found Dead in Abandoned Home: Police
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
2 People Dead, 1 Other Injured After Shooting at a Milwaukee Grocery Store Parking Lot
Khamaya Donelson
5-Year-Old Girl 'Full of Love and Laughter' Shot to Death in Houston Drive-By Shooting
https://www.gofundme.com/f/leevi-maseuli Leevi Maseuli
Dad Shot and Killed in Front of 7-Year-Old Son as They Sat in Car on Father's Day: 'Heinous Crime'
getting pulled over by the police for speeding
Driver Alerts Officer to Alleged Kidnapping After Committing Traffic Violation to Get Pulled Over, Police Say
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
Man Charged After Woman Tells Cops She Fled Home Where She Was Allegedly Raped, Tortured and Held for Months
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
Nightclub Shooting in Chattanooga, Tenn., Leaves 3 Dead, 17 Injured: 'Clearly a Tragic Day'
Kane Thomas Fairbank
Utah Man Accused of Repeatedly Stabbing Tinder Date Allegedly Told Police He Had More Attacks Planned
2 Pre School Teachers - Parker Chase Pre School
Georgia Preschool Teachers Arrested After Horrified Parent Witnesses Alleged Abuse on Livestream
Memphis Police
2 Teenage Girls Dead, 9-Month-Old and Another Teen Wounded in Memphis Gas Station Shooting
Randall C. Johnson
Tenn. Man Arrested for Allegedly Kidnapping and Raping Woman Who Mistook Car for Her Ride-Share
namoi irion
Suspect Arrested in Alleged Kidnapping of Naomi Irion, as Search for Missing Nevada Teen Continues
florida man
Man Used His Dog as a 'Deadly Weapon' to Attack and Rob Bank Customer Withdrawing Money: Police
Ava Moraga
9-Year-Old Girl Shot While Waiting in Line to See the Easter Bunny at Calif. Mall
NOAH CLARE; JACOB "JAKE" CLARE
Car Believed to be Used to Kidnap Tennessee Boy and His Teen Cousin Found in Calif.
Holly Williams; William Lanway
Tenn. Couple Is Killed in Alleged $750,000 Murder-for-Hire Plot Designed to Keep Suspect's Affair Secret