Mother of Cheerleader Tristyn Bailey, Who Was Stabbed to Death, Says Her Family Was 'Destroyed'

A grieving family is pleading with a judge to give the teenager who killed a 13-year-old cheerleader life in prison.

Tristyn Bailey, a student at Patriot Oaks Academy in St. Johns, Florida, was found dead in the woods near her house on Mother's Day 2021. She had been stabbed 114 times. A classmate, Aiden Fucci, pleaded guilty to her murder last month.

In a hearing for Fucci's sentencing on Wednesday, Tristyn's mother asked Judge R. Lee Smith of the 7th Judicial Circuit Court, to give Fucci the maximum sentence, life in prison, according to Fox News Digital.

The minimum sentence Fucci faces is 40 years. He could be sentenced as early as Friday. Because Fucci killed Bailey when he was 14, he cannot get the death penalty.

Becoming emotional, Stacy Bailey said, per the outlet, "Your Honor, I plead with you, please consider everything he has done to our daughter and our family. Aiden Fucci made a heinous decision on May 9, 2021, and took the very life that I brought into this world. Please do not for one second think that he could be rehabilitated at any point. He is beyond saving."

She said that she is still haunted by the idea of her daughter's final moments.

"Visions flood my head how terrified she must have been," she said, according to The Florida Times-Union. "He continues to strike, over and over and over ... These visions are embedded in my mind ... I pray she passed out, but honestly with the amount of defense wounds, I know she did not. She fought, and our beautiful daughter suffered for so long as he took no mercy in the 114 times he stabbed her."

Referencing Fucci's guilty plea, Tristyn's father Forrest Bailey told Fucci at the hearing, per The Florida Times-Union, "I want to be clear, your insincere apology is not accepted. At no point in time have I seen any remorse."

He shared that the family has paid $36,000 in therapy sessions, adding in part, "When you lose a child, there's ongoing questions of doubt. The pain and triggers happen every day."

The publication reported that Tristyn's sister Alexis Bailey had a number of questions for Fucci while sharing her victim impact statement.

"Did she see you coming at her with the knife or did you stab her while she wasn't paying attention? ... Did she beg you to stop? ... What were her last words? Did you stay to watch her die?" she reportedly asked.

Her brother Teegan Bailey recalled being home that weekend to celebrate Mother's Day. He's lived with "guilt" since Tristyn's death, as the siblings were watching TV and he went to bed at the time.

"Every single day I can't help to wonder had I slept on that couch instead or I had stayed up later ... there's a possibility my little sister could still be alive today. I have lived with that question, that weight, that guilt since I went to wake up Trisytin on Mother's Day and found her room empty."

Tristyn's sister Brittany Bailey Russell was on her honeymoon when Alexis told her Tristyn had gone missing. She recalled the "blood-curdling and excruciating screams" from her father and the "fatal wail" her mother let out after authorities later told her parents in a separate room how Tristyn was killed.

The family gave their testimony in front of a jar that held 114 stone hearts to symbolize Tristyn's fatal wounds, per The Florida Times-Union.

Fucci's lawyers asked the judge to give him 40 years and a review in 25, according to WJXT.

Fucci was arrested on May 10, 2021, and subsequently made several "admissions" of guilt, according to his arrest report.

Authorities said they found his clothing stained with blood as well as a hunting knife believed to be the murder weapon in a nearby pond.

Fucci's mother, Crystal Smith, is charged with tampering with evidence in her son's murder case, allegedly for washing blood off her son's jeans.