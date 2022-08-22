Mother Charged With Murder of 18-Year-Old Daughter After Allegedly Failing to Provide 'Adequate Care'

A Maryland mother is behind bars this week for failing to seek medical care for her teenage daughter, who died in late 2020 from malnutrition, pneumonia and severe neglect, PEOPLE learns.

A statement from the Charles County Sheriff's Office alleges that Virginia Marie Stone, 45, "failed to provide adequate care" to her daughter, Elizabeth Marie Evening Star Stone, who was 18 when she died on September 30, 2020.

That same day, officers were dispatched to Stone's Cobb Island home on a "report of a person not breathing," the statement reads.

They arrived to find Elizabeth "on her bed; she was deceased."

Stone allegedly told investigators "her daughter had several underlying medical conditions."

An autopsy revealed the teen had been "diagnosed with several medical conditions years ago, which were treatable if she was provided the appropriate care."

The medical examiners ruled Elizabeth's death "a homicide due to neglect, pneumonia, and malnutrition."

Later, investigating officials concluded that Stone had "failed to provide adequate care for her daughter, which resulted in her death."

Stone was indicted last month on charges of second-degree murder and physical injury to a vulnerable adult.

She was arrested in Virginia on August 1 and remains in police custody following her extradition to Maryland last week.

It was unclear Monday if Stone had entered a plea or retained an attorney for her impending defense.