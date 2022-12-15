Mother Charged with Murder for Allegedly Tossing 'Baby June' into Florida Inlet in 2018 Cold Case

Authorities have made an arrest in the death of a baby who was tossed into a Florida inlet over four years ago.

Arya Singh, 29, faces a first-degree murder charge after a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detective said she confessed to tossing Baby June into the Boynton Beach Inlet. The Boynton Beach woman was booked into jail Thursday morning. She is scheduled to face a judge during a first-appearance hearing on Friday, according to WPBF.

It's unclear if Singh has a lawyer who can comment on her behalf.

The announcement was made during a press conference by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office streamed on Facebook on Thursday.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Baby June was found on June 1, 2018. Authorities say she was tossed in the water shortly after her birth on May 30, 2018.

"She's the mother, and she is solely responsible," said Palm Beach County Detective Brittany Christoffel, who was able to piece together the investigation after the baby's DNA matched with a relative.

PBSO Capt. Steven Stravelli said the agency received numerous tips but none that were fruitful. The case eventually turned cold, he said.

The match to the relative led to the baby's father, Christoffel said.

"We got the DNA from the father, who was very cooperative," Christoffel said. "He knew nothing about this baby. He knew that he had a girlfriend around that time that told him she had been pregnant but had taken care of it. He was thinking she perhaps had an abortion."

Christoffel said a covert DNA sample was taken from Singh that proved to be a match.

"We just found a piece of garbage that was discarded," she said.

Authorities were also able to get ahold of phone records that placed Singh on the Boynton Beach Inlet about 40 hours before Baby June was discovered floating in the ocean.

Christoffel said Singh confessed to the crime.

Singh told authorities she didn't know she was pregnant until she gave birth, Christoffel said. Singh said she gave birth and, by the time she came to, she didn't know if the baby was alive or dead.

"She didn't know what to do with her, and she still had her with her, and she decided that's where she was going to dispose of her," Christoffel said.

Christoffel added that Singh appeared to be nervous and worried about her future when she was being questioned.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

The baby was named June by authorities because she was found by an off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter on June 1, 2018, reported NBC Miami.

"The men and women of law enforcement always think they are tough and they have seen it all but I guarantee you when you see a newborn infant floating in the ocean like somebody had discarded like a piece of trash, it tugs at your heart," said Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw.

By the time the infant went into the inlet, it is believed she was already dead, Christoffel said, adding that Singh does not have other children.

Lynn University confirmed to NBC Miami that she was a dispatcher there from July 2021 until recently.

"We were shocked to learn about the charges against Ms. Singh and have ended her employment," a university spokesperson said in a statement to the outlet.

Singh spent the days after tossing her baby into the water looking for any news pointing to a discovery of the child, Christoffel said.