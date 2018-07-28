Mother Charged with Murder After Her 2-Year-Old Daughter Dies Weighing 14 Lbs.

A Georgia mother was charged with the death of her daughter who, officials say, weighed 14 lbs. when she died.

At 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Devin Moon called the Gwinnett County Police Department and told officers that her daughter Reygan, who was 2 years and 11 months old, was “unresponsive and cold to touch,” according to a press release from the department.

Moon allegedly told detectives her daughter was born with medical problems that prevented her from gaining weight. A child of Reygan’s age usually weighs between 26 and 38 lbs.

“[T]he cause of death was determined to be neglect (malnutrition),” according to the statement. “No other medical issues were discovered which could have led to Reygan’s death. Her weight at the time of death was 14 lbs.”

Moon reportedly worked as a dancer at a club and allegedly left her child alone while she worked, according to a report from local TV station WFMY2.

“During the investigation, detectives found she was leaving the child to go work, basically overnight shifts, on a regular basis,” Gwinnett County Police Sgt. Jake Smith told the TV station. He added that the child “was left at home alone for 10-12 hours most nights.”

RELATED VIDEO: Arizona Mom Arrested After Her Baby and Toddler Are Found Dead In Their Car Seats

On Friday, Moon made her first appearance in front of a Gwinnett County judge where she was charged with one count of felony murder and one count of cruelty to children in the first degree, a court clerk confirmed to PEOPLE.

She will return to court on Aug. 8 where she is expected to make a plea. She was appointed an attorney but he could not be reached by PEOPLE on Friday.

According to the press release, Moon’s family previously contacted the Department of Family and Children Services about the girl’s well-being.

“Devin cut off contact with her family members as a result,” the release states. “They had not seen Reygan for about a year.”