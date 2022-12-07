Mother Charged in Death of Child, Neglect of Another at Missouri Residence

A Kansas City woman has been charged with the death of a 5-year-old child and for neglecting another one.

According to court records, Kansas City police were dispatched to a residence for a report of a deceased child, according to a statement from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

"Officers found two children, one deceased and the other non-responsive," it stated.

Adair Fish, 43, has been charged with Abuse or Neglect of a Child Resulting in Death, Abuse or Neglect of a Child, and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, according to the charging document.

On or between Oct. 31 and Nov. 3, Fish was responsible for the "care, custody and control" of the children, the complaint stated.

"The mother called police dispatch and reported one of the children had been dead for several days," the prosecutor's office alleged in its statement. "A doctor diagnosed that the deceased child suffered from malnutrition and dehydration."

Details of the other child's status have not been released.

The residence was described as cluttered with trash, debris and old food. Trash was stacked two-to-five feet high off the floor, investigators stated in a probable cause document obtained by KCTV5.

Fish and her two children lived in an apartment, but neighbors told FOX4 that they didn't know about their living conditions.

"I've been here two years and I've never seen the kids," Ajanae Brent told the station. "I have never seen the woman. I have never seen any of them."