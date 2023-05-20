Mother Arrested Nearly 4 Years After Abandoned 'Baby India' Discovered Alive in Plastic Bag

"Baby India" was found crying and covered in blood with the umbilical cord still attached in a wooded area in Georgia in 2019

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 20, 2023 03:50 PM
Forsyth County Sheriff Office
Photo: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office via AP

The mother of a newborn found wrapped in a plastic bag in Georgia four years ago has been arrested and charged, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said in a press conference.

Karima Jiwani, 40, was arrested on Thursday on charges of criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, reckless abandonment, cruelty to children in the 1st Degree, among other charges, police said.

Police allege Jiwani left "Baby India" in a wooded area on June 6, 2019. The baby was found crying and covered in blood, with the umbilical cord still attached, by a man who told emergency responders that he heard the baby crying from his home.

"Four years ago, I said in this room, and I told you, we will bring this person to justice," Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman began the press conference Friday. "Little did I know it was going to take four years."

Freeman said investigators made a breakthrough 10 months ago when they used "advanced DNA practices" to identify Baby India's birth father. He said once that step was made, they then attempted to figure out the manner, cause and who was responsible for leaving the child in the woods.

He said that evidence found suggested that Jiwani drove for a "significant amount of time" after baby India was born in her car. He said the new mother had made "no effort to leave this child" in a "place this child could be found."

He said interviews with Jiwani's family and friends revealed that she allegedly had a "history of hidden and concealed pregnancies and surprise births," and she had allegedly "known about the pregnancy for a considerable period of time" and "went to extremes to conceal this pregnancy."

He added that investigators have not found evidence that the father of the child "was aware of either the pregnancy or the abandonment of [the] baby."

"This child was tied up in a plastic bag and thrown into the woods like a bag of trash. I can't understand that," Freeman said. "It literally is one of the saddest things I have ever seen."

However, he applauded the Forsyth County community for coming together to help the child.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

"When a biological parent wouldn't do what they're supposed to do, Forsyth County surrounded this little girl with love, care and prayers and lifted her up the way it's supposed to be."

While Freeman did not give any updates on Baby India's current status, he did say that she is currently "happy, healthy and in a safe place."

Related Articles
k
Pregnant Woman and Her Toddler Fatally Shot in What Authorities Believe to be a Murder-Suicide
Fortune Williams
14-Year-Old N.Y. Girl Killed After Being Thrown from Speeding BMW Driven by 16-Year-Old
Jeremiah Oliver
Man Charged with Murder 9 Years After Remains of Boy, 5, Were Found in Suitcase on Roadside
Kayla Unbehaun
Ill. Girl Found After 'Unsolved Mysteries' Tip & Dad Have 'Long Journey of Healing' After 6 Years Apart
Parth Gandhi; Om Moses Gandhi
Utah Doctor Specializing in Psychedelics Kills 16-Year-Old Son in Murder-Suicide Amid Custody Dispute
Samantha Hutchinson and Aric Hutchinson
S.C. Groom Recalls Last Words His Wife Said Before She Was Killed by Alleged Drunk Driver on Wedding Night
Samantha Hutchinson and Aric Hutchinson
Grieving S.C. Groom Sues Suspected Drunk Driver and Bars for Bride's 'Preventable' Death
Arthur C. Jensen, Adara Bunn
An Ill. Man Lured a Teen to His Home with the Promise of 'Disney' Cups. Then He Strangled Her to Death
Norelis Mendoza, A South Jersey mom who was reported missing on Mother’s Day was found dead in North Jersey
N.J. Mom Reported Missing on Mother's Day Is Found Dead on Roadside After '4 Days of Agony,' Says Family
17yo Shot Outside D.C. High School
Teen, 17, Killed in Shooting Outside of Washington, D.C., High School: Police
Desiree Rivas
17-Year-Old Cheerleader Shot to Death After Leaving House Party: 'Our Hearts Are Broken into a Million Pieces'
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Megan Dauphin today in connection to the death of her baby on September 2, 2020
Fla. Mother Gets 30 Years for Leaving Baby to Die in Hot Truck for 4 Hours
Meghan Markle at Women of Vision Awards
N.Y.C. Mayor Slams Paparazzi After 'Near Catastrophic Car Chase' Involving Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock (13694852g) Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa Four Dead University of Idaho, Stroudsburg, United States - 03 Jan 2023
Bryan Kohberger Indicted in Idaho Student Murders Case, Will Enter a Plea on Monday
Kayla-Unbehaun
Father of Missing Girl Found After 'Unsolved Mystery' Tip 'Overjoyed': 'As We Get to Know Each Other Again'
Melinda Salazar holds a photograph of Layla Salazar at the track where she used to run. Honey Bowl Stadium Uvalde, TX. Tuesday May 09, 2023 Layla Salazar was a victim of the mass shooting in Uvalde, TX in 2022. Vinnie Salazar holds a photograph of Layla Salazar at one of her favorite swimming holes. Nieces River outside of Uvalde, TX. Tuesday May 09, 2023 Layla Salazar was a victim of the mass shooting in Uvalde, TX in 2022.g Nickolas Salazar blows a kiss to his sister Layla seen in the photograph. Salazar Residence Uvalde, TX. Tuesday May 09, 2023 Layla Salazar was a victim of the mass shooting in Uvalde, TX in 2022.
Nearly a Year After Mass Shooting, Uvalde Family Says 'We're Lost' Without Daughter Killed at School