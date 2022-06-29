Mother Arrested for Allegedly Leaving 1-Year-Old Girl in Hot Car While She Drank at Sports Bar: Police
A Florida mom is in police custody after authorities allege she left her baby girl in the car in the summer heat while she got drunk at a sports bar.
Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons confirmed at a press conference that Madison Hart, 27, has been charged with neglect of a child with great bodily harm for allegedly leaving her 1-year-old daughter in a hot car outside Tickets Sports Bar in Pensacola, Fla., on Sunday.
"She showed up at the Tickets Sports Bar and stayed about 20 minutes," Simmons told reporters. "She tried to leave. The employees and some patrons at the Tickets Sports Bar were so concerned about her that they stopped her from leaving and called law enforcement."
When deputies arrived, Hart alleged that someone dropped her off at the bar.
Authorities transported her to the hospital, where a relative picked her up.
The relative then informed law enforcement Hart was supposed to have her daughter with her, Simmons said.
Deputies returned to the bar parking lot and found a "1-year-old child, inside a vehicle with the windows up, in the heat that we've been experiencing over the last couple of days," Simmons said.
Outside temperatures reached 88 degrees that day, according to reports.
Deputies had to break the vehicle window to rescue the baby, who was "suffering from heat-related illness."
Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.
The baby, who authorities believe was in the hot car for over an hour, is expected to make a full recovery.
"Clearly, she had no concern for her 1-year-old," Simmons said.
Escambia County jail records indicate Hart is being held on a $15,000 bond.
It wasn't immediately clear if she entered a plea to the charge or retained an attorney to comment on her behalf.
Hart is scheduled to appear in court July 15.