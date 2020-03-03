Mother and Son, 24, Accused of Kidnapping Son’s Girlfriend and Holding Her Hostage for 5 Days

Image zoom Alec Blazek and Felisa Blazek Windham Police (2)

A mother and son from New Hampshire have been arrested and charged with kidnapping after they allegedly held the man’s girlfriend captive for five days, say police.

Alec Blazek, 24, and his mother, Felisa Blazek, 49, of Windham, allegedly held the unidentified woman in their home from Feb. 10 through Feb. 15, Windham Police Capt. Mike Caron tells PEOPLE.

While the woman, 25, was being held against her will in their home, Alec Blazek allegedly physically assaulted her, Caron says.

She was able to escape when the three were driving together on Feb. 15, he says.

“She managed to jump out of the car at an intersection,” he says. “She tried to evade them and luckily a motorist saw her and brought her to the Salem P.D.”

Alec Blazek was arrested on Feb. 26 after turning himself in on a warrant, says Caron.

He is charged with five counts of domestic violence simple assault, one count of domestic violence strangulation and one count of kidnapping.

His mother was arrested the same day and charged with kidnapping.

They were both released that day on their own recognizance, says Caron.

It is unclear if they have retained attorneys who can speak on their behalf. They have not yet entered pleas.

They are scheduled to appear in Rockingham Superior Court on March 12.

Alec Blazek has a history of domestic violence against women, court records show.

Four women have filed domestic violence petitions against him, according to court records, The Eagle-Tribune reports.

The court upheld three of the requests for protection. A fourth was withdrawn.

In 2014, he was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, burglary and simple assault.

A judge dismissed the charges and ordered him to attend a rehabilitative program instead, The Eagle-Tribune reports.