Jia Jia, 44, and her 8-year-old daughter Ruby Meng were found stabbed inside of a home in Rancho Cucamonga, California, on Sunday morning

Mom and Her 8-Year-Old Daughter Dead, Another Woman Injured After Stabbing Inside California Home

A mother and her 8-year-old daughter are dead after a suspected stabbing inside California home that also left another woman injured, according to law enforcement officials.

Deputies were called to a residential neighborhood in Rancho Cucamonga around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday when they received a report about "an unknown problem" in the area, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found that Jia Jia, 44, and her daughter Ruby Meng had been stabbed inside of a home. The mother-daughter pair were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 38-year-old woman, whose identity have not been released by police, was also discovered with stab wounds inside the residence and was transported to a local hospital.

Authorities said the woman, believed to be a friend, is expected to recover from her injuries.

While a motive is unclear at this time, investigators believe that the assailant entered the home "by unknown means" and attacked the women and child in a bedroom, according to the sheriff's department.

The suspect then fled the scene through a rear sliding door, authorities said.

Two other family members were asleep inside the home during the attack, according to law enforcement officials.

Investigators searched the area with police dogs, but were unable to located a suspect, authorities said. An investigation is ongoing.

A neighbor told KTLA that her husband had woken up to the sound of "a deep scream" in the middle of the night.

"It was the type of scream where somebody's being tortured or in a lot of pain," the neighbor said. "He said after a while, it just stopped."