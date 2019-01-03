Nearly three years after his mother sought a protective order against her son, he has been charged with first-degree murder in her death.

Kevin Justin McGuigan of Rockville, Maryland, appeared in Montgomery County District Court on Monday, two days after he was arrested for the murder of 49-year-old Jaclyn McGuigan, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.

A judge ordered Kevin to be held for a mental health evaluation and scheduled a Jan. 7 bail review, according to several local news outlets.

On Friday, Jaclyn’s body was found at the entrance of Saint Raphael Catholic Church and School in Potomac. Authorities said Jaclyn, who died at the scene, had wounds that appeared to be from a cutting type of instrument.

Witnesses told police they heard loud screaming and saw Kevin allegedly standing over his mother’s body before he fled in a Honda sedan. Nearly an hour later, officers located the Honda sedan, which was registered to Jaclyn, abandoned at a local park.

Saint Raphael Catholic Church and School in Potomac, Maryland Google Maps

When the officers called Kevin’s cell phone number, they allegedly saw a phone ringing inside the vehicle and it appeared to have blood on it, according to court documents obtained by the Washington Post. Kevin was arrested on Saturday at a gas station in Rockville on an arrest warrant charging him with first-degree murder.

Though the investigation is currently ongoing, authorities determined that Jaclyn was last seen leaving her residence in her Honda sedan with her son Kevin on Friday. According to court documents, Kevin called his mother from his cell phone, allegedly asking her to meet him. His sister Kaitlin McGuigan saw him and their mother drive off in the Honda sedan.

The public defender’s office, who is representing Kevin, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Jaclyn’s death comes over two years after she was granted a protective order against Kevin in February 2016. In Montgomery County, protective orders remain in effect for up to one year and can be extended for up to six months.

Court records, obtained by NBC Washington, show that Kevin, who was 18 at the time, was ordered to surrender weapons and move out of Jaclyn’s townhouse. Kevin was undergoing an emergency mental-health evaluation at a hospital, his mother said in court filings as reported by the Post.

In her application, Jaclyn stated that Kevin had punched his brother Jacob “violently” and had threatened to kill her, according to local news outlet WTOP which also reported that Jaclyn claimed her son had “drug-induced paranoia” and a substance abuse problem.

Over a year later, in October 2017, Kevin was charged with disorderly conduct. The state declined to prosecute.

“She was the glue, she’s our rock, she’s our everything,” Jaclyn’s niece Nicky Everette told the Post of her aunt, who was also a breast cancer survivor. “She was pure sunshine, pure light.”

On Thursday, a memorial will be held at Potomac’s Our Lady of Mercy Church. The family requests loved ones bring their favorite picture of Jaclyn to display at the viewing. Jaclyn’s funeral is scheduled for Friday morning at Our Lady of Mercy Church.