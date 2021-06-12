The woman, 24, is accused of throwing a 1-month-old girl and 2-year-old boy out of their apartment window naked before jumping out herself

New York Mother Accused of Throwing Her 2 Young Children Out of Second-Story Window

A New York mother is accused of throwing her two young children out of an apartment building window before later jumping out herself.

On Saturday, the 24-year-old mother - who has not been identified by name - reportedly threw a 1-month-old girl and her 2-year-old brother out of the second-floor window of an apartment building in Brooklyn, according to NBC News, which cited a statement from the New York City Police Department.

Authorities received reports of serious injuries before they arrived at the building on Rockaway Parkway around 11:24 a.m. local time.

According to NBC News, the woman allegedly threw the baby girl out of the window first before throwing the young boy out next. The individual then reportedly jumped out of the window herself. Both children and the woman were said to be naked, according to Daily News.

All three were brought to a nearby hospital where the little girl was listed as being in critical condition while the woman and toddler were described as "stable" by authorities, per Pix 11.

Shandie Harrison, a neighbor, told Daily News that she heard the screams of a child and a smashing sound at the time of the incident.

"We saw the newborn, we started screaming," she told the outlet. "It was three of them naked on the ground, the mom, the newborn baby, and another little child."

According to Harrison, the woman then began to hold the baby by the leg and pound her head into the ground, before Harrison's brother-in-law, Carl Chin, could pull the baby away.

"The mom was asking for help. I can see that she was depressed," Harrison alleged. "I think that she wanted to kill the baby, but she wasn't in her right mind."