Mother Accused of Decapitating 6-Year-Old Son Found Mentally Unfit to Stand Trial
A Missouri mother accused of brutally murdering and then decapitating her 6-year-old son earlier this year has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial.
Online court records confirm that Judge Sarah Castle had Tasha Haefs, 35, committed at the conclusion of a case management conference held May 27.
The judge's decision suspends the criminal proceedings against Haefs, who was facing trial on first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges stemming from the horrific Feb. 16 death of her little boy, Karvell Stevens.
Officers who responded to the Kansas City crime scene back in February also found the family's dog dead and decapitated.
RELATED: After 911 Caller Claims 'Devil' Was Trying to Attack Her, Police Dispatch to Home and Find Child Decapitated
Police rushed to Haefs' home after receiving a call from a woman inside, saying that "the devil was trying to attack her."
Following her arrest, Haefs allegedly confessed to her son's killing, telling investigators she killed him "in the bathtub" before "decapitating the victim," according to a previously released criminal complaint.
Haefs had been ordered to undergo a mental evaluation by May 20. The findings of that evaluation were submitted to the court May 25.
Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.
Based on the analysis, Castle determined that Haefs "lacks the mental fitness to proceed" to trial, and placed her in the custody of the Missouri Department of Mental Health.
The Commitment Order calls for Haefs to be placed in "a suitable hospital facility for treatment."
A treatment plan will be created for Haefs, and her mental fitness will be reevaluated within the next six months.
A criminal motion hearing in the case is set for next week. PEOPLE was not able to immediately reach Haefs' public defender.
A GoFundMe campaign continues to seek donations to help cover the outstanding bills from Karvell's funeral.