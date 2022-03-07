The woman is currently in critical condition while both young boys are stable

Man Turns Himself in After Allegedly Stabbing a Mother and Her 2 Children in Philadelphia

A man has turned himself into authorities after allegedly stabbing a mother and her two children in Philadelphia over the weekend.

On Sunday, around 2 p.m. local time, ABC 6 reported that a woman, 37, was attacked alongside a 15-year-old boy and a 10-year-old boy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 15-year-old was stabbed twice in the back of the head, while the 10-year-old was stabbed once in the back of the head and once in his left leg. The mother, meanwhile, was "stabbed multiple times throughout her body," according to CBS 3.

All three of the stabbing victims were later taken to a nearby hospital, where the woman is in critical condition. Both boys are stable, CBS 3 reported.

A representative for the Philadelphia Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. The identity of the suspect has not been made public.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

police cruiser Credit: Getty

Speaking with NBC 10, neighbors told the outlet that they had seen one of the young boys covered in blood and running down the street looking for help.

The boy, the outlet said, told neighbors that a man had stabbed his brother and mother inside their home.

About two hours after the attack, a man later attempted to turn himself in to police in relation to the stabbing, the outlet said. He was then taken to the hospital, CBS 3 reported, and was identified as the alleged perpetrator.