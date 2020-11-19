The fashion-designer husband of Lori Loughlin was booked into prison on Thursday to serve a 5-month sentence

Mossimo Giannulli Reports to Prison for His Role in the College Admissions Scandal

Mossimo Giannulli has reported to prison.

The 57-year-old designer was booked into federal prison in Lompoc, near Santa Barbara, California, on Thursday. He will serve a five-month sentence for his role in the high-profile college admissions scandal.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

His imprisonment comes less than a month after his wife, Lori Loughlin, began her two-month sentence for her role in the scandal. She is expected to be released at the end of December, while he is slated to be freed near the end of April.

Image zoom Credit: Charles Krupa/AP/REX/Shutterstock

On May 22, Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud. Loughlin admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. The couple was caught up in the college admissions scandal in which more than 50 parents allegedly bribed their wealthy children's way into prestigious universities.

According to the criminal complaint against them, the couple was accused of paying $500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to falsely designate their daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21, as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither ever participated in the sport.

On Aug. 21, a judge approved the couple’s plea deal, sentencing the Full House star, 56, to two months in jail, a $150,000 fine and 150 hours of community service, while fashion designer Giannulli received five months in jail, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Image zoom Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin | Credit: L. Cohen/WireImage

At the time of her sentencing, Loughlin gave a contrite statement about her actions.

"I made an awful decision," she told the judge after she was sentenced. "I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process. In doing so, I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass."

"I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality it only undermined and diminished my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments," she continued.

Giannuli reported to prison just days after he was spotted with a shaved head, which he did to blend in with other inmates. "He won't stand out as much, because a lot of guys shave their head in prison," a legal source close to Giannulli tells PEOPLE. "It's a smart move."