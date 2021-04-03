Mossimo Giannulli was booked into federal prison in California on Nov. 19

Mossimo Giannulli Released from Prison Early and Lori Loughlin 'Is Relieved,' Says Source

Mossimo Giannulli has been released from prison early after serving nearly five months for his role in the high-profile college admissions scandal.

Giannulli has yet to reunite with his family, a source tells PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Lori is relieved that he was released from the prison. Mossimo is still in federal custody though," the source says.

Attorneys for Giannulli did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"He is expected to serve the remainder of his sentence at home," according to the Associated Press, which also reported that records show Giannulli is expected to be released from home confinement on April 17.

Back in May, the fashion designer pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud. His wife admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

According to the criminal complaint against them, the couple was accused of paying $500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to falsely designate their daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21, as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither ever participated in the sport.

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are photographed leaving Boston Massachussetts courthouse where they are appearing in front of a judge facing charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, with an alleged nation Image zoom Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli | Credit: Splash News Online

Giannulli was booked into federal prison in Lompoc, near Santa Barbara, California, on Nov. 19. He reported to prison less than a month after his wife began her two-month sentence for her role in the scandal.

Loughlin was released the following month after serving nearly two months for her role in the high-profile college admissions scandal.

RELATED VIDEO: Lori Loughlin Has Tearful Reunion with Daughters After Prison Release: Source

In January, the fashion designer asked to leave jail and serve the remainder of his five-month prison sentence in home confinement.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time, attorneys for the 57-year-old designer said Giannulli spent 56 days in quarantine due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and that it's taken a "significant" toll on his "mental, physical, and emotional well-being."

But later that month a judge ruled against Giannulli, saying he will stay in jail.

"Giannulli is not entitled to a modification of his sentence because he has not demonstrated an 'extraordinary and compelling' reason warranting his release," Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton wrote in his order. "Although the Court recognizes the danger associated with COVID-19 and the particular risk of transmission in penitentiary facilities, the fear of COVID-19 alone, without more, is insufficient to warrant release."

In the ruling, Judge Gorton noted that Giannulli is no longer in quarantine. "Although defendant's quarantine was longer than anticipated, he has since been released to the general population," Gorton wrote. "He has given no extraordinary or compelling reason why his current circumstances in the camp warrant immediate release."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Loughlin has been "stressed" about her husband.