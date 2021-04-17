Mossimo Giannulli Released from Home Confinement, Marking End of Sentence for College Admissions Scandal

Mossimo Giannulli reported to prison last November for his role in the college admissions scandal

Mossimo Giannulli has been released from home confinement, marking the end of his five-month sentence for his role in the high-profile college admissions scandal.

According to federal inmate records, Giannulli, the husband of Full House star Lori Loughlin, was released on Friday, a day earlier than scheduled.

Attorneys for the fashion designer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

After serving nearly five months in federal prison, Giannulli, 57, was released from the facility in California earlier this month and was able to complete the remainder of his sentence at home. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that Loughlin was feeling "relieved."

"Lori is relieved that he was released from the prison. Mossimo is still in federal custody though," the insider previously said.

Back in May 2020, Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud. His wife admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

According to the criminal complaint against them, the couple was accused of paying $500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to falsely designate their daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21, as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither ever participated in the sport.

Giannulli was booked into federal prison in Lompoc, near Santa Barbara, California, on Nov. 19, less than a month after his wife began her two-month sentence for her role in the scandal. Loughlin was released in December.

In January, Giannulli asked to leave jail and serve the remainder of his five-month prison sentence in home confinement.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time, attorneys for the designer said Giannulli spent 56 days in quarantine due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and that it's taken a "significant" toll on his "mental, physical, and emotional well-being."

Lori Loughlin Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli | Credit: Charles Krupa/AP/Shutterstock

Later that month, a judge ruled against Giannulli, noting that he was no longer in quarantine. "Although defendant's quarantine was longer than anticipated, he has since been released to the general population," Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton wrote. "He has given no extraordinary or compelling reason why his current circumstances in the camp warrant immediate release."

Though Giannulli was eventually released to home confinement in April, a source told PEOPLE in December that Loughlin had been "stressed" about her husband.