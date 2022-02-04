Ashley Wadsworth, 19, was found stabbed to death in the home of a man she had met online

Mormon Teen Who Traveled to U.K. to Share Faith with Online Boyfriend Found Murdered in His Bed

A Canadian teen was found dead in Chelmsford, England, on Tuesday, and police say that her boyfriend is responsible for killing her.

Ashley Wadsworth, 19, had never left Canada before flying to the UK to move in with Jack Sepple, who she met online.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After flying to the UK in November, things seemed to be going well. According to Yahoo! News, Wadsworth posted photos on her Facebook of her and Sepple visiting tourist spots, having dinners, and smiling at the camera.

But things turned tragic on Tuesday, when Wadsworth's body was found in Sepple's bed. She had been stabbed to death. Sepple was allegedly found lying next to her body.

Ashley Wadsworth Credit: Ashley Wadsworth/ facebook

According to CBC News, neighbors contacted police after hearing a disturbance in the home. When police arrived at the scene, they found Wadsworth dead. They arrested Sepple and charged him with murder.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

During a Thursday morning hearing, prosecutors said that Sepple and Wadsworth had met online, according to BBC News. Dressed casually in red pants and a gray sweatshirt during the hearing, Sepple did not enter a plea and only confirmed his name, address and date of birth CTV reports.

Authorities have not released a motive in the case. Sepple has been remanded to custody until his next hearing.