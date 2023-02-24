Crime Mormon 'Soft-Swinging' TikToker Taylor Frankie Paul Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence in Utah Additional video evidence suggests that one of Taylor Frankie Paul's two children "was injured by an action" of their mother during the domestic violence incident, police said By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 24, 2023 11:07 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Taylor Frankie Paul/Instagram Taylor Frankie Paul, a popular Mormon mommy TikToker known for her "soft-swinging" lifestyle, has been arrested for alleged domestic violence in Utah. Officers arrested Paul, 28, last Friday after responding to a call at around 11 p.m., and she faces misdemeanor charges of assault, criminal mischief and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child, according to a news release from the Herriman Police Department. After her arrest, detectives obtained additional video evidence that has been submitted to the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office to be screened for felony assault charges and a misdemeanor charge of reckless child abuse. "This evidence also suggests that during the incident, Ms. Paul's minor child was injured by an action of Ms. Paul," HPD noted. According to Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office records obtained by PEOPLE, Paul, 28, was booked in Herriman on Saturday at 1:56 a.m. and released at 10:35 a.m. pending her court date. "Ms. Paul's status as a social media influencer has no bearing or impact on the investigation or outcome of this case," added HPD. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Taylor shares two children with ex-husband Tate Paul, with whom she announced her divorce last May in a live stream while opening up about their "soft-swinging" lifestyle and implicating some other "MomTok" influencers in the scene. Although their arrangement was that they wouldn't "go all the way," Paul admitted she "did step out of that agreement," which resulted in the divorce. She introduced her new boyfriend Dakota Mortensen in a video back in July, revealing him as the guy she "cheated with." Paul has since opened up on Instagram about "the S—IEST year of my entire life" since her divorce and the fallout from her confession, including an ectopic pregnancy and "deep depression." If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.