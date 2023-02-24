Mormon 'Soft-Swinging' TikToker Taylor Frankie Paul Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence in Utah

Taylor Frankie Paul, a popular Mormon mommy TikToker known for her "soft-swinging" lifestyle, has been arrested for alleged domestic violence in Utah.

Officers arrested Paul, 28, last Friday after responding to a call at around 11 p.m., and she faces misdemeanor charges of assault, criminal mischief and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child, according to a news release from the Herriman Police Department.

After her arrest, detectives obtained additional video evidence that has been submitted to the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office to be screened for felony assault charges and a misdemeanor charge of reckless child abuse.

"This evidence also suggests that during the incident, Ms. Paul's minor child was injured by an action of Ms. Paul," HPD noted.

According to Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office records obtained by PEOPLE, Paul, 28, was booked in Herriman on Saturday at 1:56 a.m. and released at 10:35 a.m. pending her court date.

"Ms. Paul's status as a social media influencer has no bearing or impact on the investigation or outcome of this case," added HPD.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Taylor shares two children with ex-husband Tate Paul, with whom she announced her divorce last May in a live stream while opening up about their "soft-swinging" lifestyle and implicating some other "MomTok" influencers in the scene.

Although their arrangement was that they wouldn't "go all the way," Paul admitted she "did step out of that agreement," which resulted in the divorce.

She introduced her new boyfriend Dakota Mortensen in a video back in July, revealing him as the guy she "cheated with."

Paul has since opened up on Instagram about "the S—IEST year of my entire life" since her divorce and the fallout from her confession, including an ectopic pregnancy and "deep depression."

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.