Mormon 'Soft-Swinging' Mom Taylor Frankie Paul Returns to TikTok After Domestic Violence Arrest

Taylor Frankie Paul is resuming her regularly scheduled TikTok content.

After the popular Mormon mommy TikToker was arrested for alleged domestic violence last month in Utah, Paul, 28, made her return to the platform on Saturday with boyfriend Dakota Mortensen in a video documenting their morning routine.

"It's been a minute, missed you guys," wrote Paul in the caption.

In the video, Paul gets out of bed with Mortensen, brushes her teeth, gets dressed, shaves her armpits, has breakfast with her morning medication and heads off to the gym with her beau before getting groceries at Trader Joe's.

"Ok, that pretty much wraps up our morning. We're gonna go get lunch, we're gonna go look at houses, but thank you guys ... for watching," added Paul.

Officers from Herriman Police Department arrested Paul last month on suspicion of misdemeanor charges of assault, criminal mischief and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child.

"[The] evidence also suggests that during the incident, Ms. Paul's minor child was injured by an action of Ms. Paul," HPD noted at the time.

After her arrest, detectives obtained additional video evidence that was submitted to the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office to be screened for felony assault charges and a misdemeanor charge of reckless child abuse. She now faces three third-degree felonies — for assault and domestic violence — as well as two misdemeanors, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Paul was booked in Herriman late that night and released the next morning, pending her court date.

"Ms. Paul's status as a social media influencer has no bearing or impact on the investigation or outcome of this case," added HPD at the time.

According to Salt Lake County District Court records obtained by PEOPLE, Paul entered a plea of not guilty during her initial court appearance on March 1. She has since updated her Instagram followers that she's working on "healing" and "therapy" amid "this very difficult time."

"The last few weeks have been the hardest weeks of my life," she wrote in an Instagram Story shared by the New York Post. "I wanted to thank all of those who have been by my side, those who reached out and the strangers that stopped to hug me.

"I've silently been working on healing, therapy, a blessing, starting classes, and got on antidepressants to help me during this time. I'm starting to feel progress and will be back to work soon. Again just thank you for those that have given me grace at this very difficult time," added Paul.

A pretrial protective order for Mortensen was denied at his request, according to court docs, but one was entered on behalf of the children. Meanwhile, Paul is ordered not to consume alcohol.

On Friday, the state removed the outstanding protective order with some stipulations, including that Paul can not be in the presence of Mortensen and her children at the same time. She is also not allowed to discuss the case with the kids while it is in progress.

Taylor shares two children with ex-husband Tate Paul, with whom she announced her divorce last May in a live stream while opening up about their "soft-swinging" lifestyle and implicating some other "MomTok" influencers in the scene.

Although their arrangement was that they wouldn't "go all the way," Paul admitted she "did step out of that agreement," which resulted in the divorce.

She introduced her new boyfriend Dakota Mortensen in a video back in July, revealing him as the guy she "cheated with."

Paul has since opened up on Instagram about "the S----IEST year of my entire life" since her divorce and the fallout from her confession, including an ectopic pregnancy and "deep depression."

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.